The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders has ignited fierce debate across social media, following a report from a major outlet claiming that PlayStation 5 pre-orders are outpacing those on XBOX Series X|S by a staggering 8-to-1 margin.

Sony has aggressively positioned its platform as the premier destination for Rockstar’s blockbuster, even touting the PS5 as the ideal way to experience the saga of protagonists Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval. That marketing push has only fueled perceptions that pre-order volumes for Sony’s system have dwarfed those for Microsoft’s consoles.

XBOX, however, is pushing back forcefully against the narrative. A company spokesperson dismissed the speculative reports and urged players to disregard unofficial data and underscored that GTA VI has generated record-breaking pre-order demand on XBOX Series X|S, though they declined to provide specific numbers.

XBOX Rejects Weak GTA VI Pre-Sales on Series X|S

The reported 8-to-1 ratio quickly became a lightning rod for debate among gaming communities. PlayStation supporters were quick to argue that the disparity was unsurprising, citing Sony’s larger installed base and the appeal of enhanced performance on the PS5 Pro, all while acknowledging that XBOX’s console business is currently navigating a challenging period. Conversely, skeptics questioned the credibility of the figures, labeling the ratio as exaggerated and premature.

In response, an XBOX representative made a statement to Windows Central, emphasizing that unofficial reports should not be mistaken for concrete sales data, though no official figures were given.

“This doesn’t represent pre-order data. We’ve had record orders. People should wait for real data and not clicks on affiliate links,” the statement read.

Industry observers suggest that while PS5 may very well hold a pre-order lead, the actual gap is likely far narrower than the widely circulated 8-to-1 figure suggests. Until Rockstar Games releases official sales data, however, the true scale of the game’s performance on each platform remains a matter of speculation.

GTA VI Will Release at a Critical Moment for Console Gaming

Despite the hype, GTA VI is set to arrive during a turbulent period for the console hardware market. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, compounded by rising costs for RAM and storage components, have placed significant strain on manufacturers, with XBOX recently announcing another price hike for the Series X|S lineup, a move that comes precisely as demand for new consoles surges ahead of the game’s release.

Analysts are already warning of potential shortages in the final months of 2026, with some retailers reporting that they may not receive sufficient inventory to meet expected demand.

“We’ve been informed that because of the on-going issues around hardware component availability, we won’t be getting the units we want ahead of GTA. Demand will likely outstrip supply during the year end period,” the source said.

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