Half-Life 3 is one of the most anticipated video games in history, which is remarkable considering the project has never been officially announced. While many fans have lost hope over the years, others still believe the sequel will eventually see the light of day. And now, Valve has reignited interest in the project.

A veteran developer at the company may have made a major slip-up that appears to suggest the long-awaited third installment in the franchise starring Gordon Freeman is actively in development. If true, this would be a significant revelation that could lend credence to years of rumors and speculation.

Half-Life 3 Could Actually Be Happening After All

For years, rumors have suggested that a sequel to the classic PC first-person shooter is on the way. Insiders and content creators such as Gabe Follower and Tyler McVicker, who specialize in covering everything related to Valve, have continued to insist that the project is real.

These claims aren’t entirely baseless, as leakers have repeatedly shared evidence of new clues pointing to the rumored Half-Life 3. Although Gabe Newell’s company has remained silent about the speculation, a brief slip-up by one of its employees may have accidentally confirmed the existence of one of the most anticipated games of all time.

A few days ago, the latest edition of GameSoundCon took place. The conference focuses on audio and music in video games, and one of the industry’s prominent attendees was Mike Morasky, who has worked on projects such as Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead, Portal 2, and Half-Life: Alyx.

During a Q&A session, Valve’s music designer, who has also worked on Hollywood films, discussed how the studio handles certain audio systems in its games.

Morasky mentioned that Deadlock, the company’s new multiplayer shooter, which remains in beta, uses a particular type of high-dynamic-range audio. Interestingly, he also revealed that a mysterious project known simply as HLX uses its own version of HDR technology.

At first glance, this might seem like an insignificant comment. However, the mention of HLX could finally provide evidence that Half-Life 3 is real after all.

We have the first mention of HLX by a Valve employee.



HLX files today. I'm working as quickly as I can. pic.twitter.com/LhFBNOP1CU — Tyler "Hype Merchant" McVicker (@Tyler_McV) October 22, 2026

Valve Employee May Have Publicly Confirmed Half-Life 3’s Existence

In a video shared on social media, Mike Morasky can be seen practically falling silent immediately after saying the words HLX. Did he realize he had made a mistake, or had he simply finished explaining his point? It’s impossible to know for certain.

A colleague sitting next to the music designer can also be heard quietly saying, “Good job,” which some fans interpreted as a passive-aggressive reaction to the apparent slip-up.

But why did Morasky’s comments send fans into such a frenzy? For months, dataminers and insiders have claimed that HLX is the codename for Half-Life 3. The name has reportedly appeared in numerous lines of code in other Valve projects, including Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, and the recently released Deadlock.

Because this is reportedly the first time a Valve employee has publicly mentioned the codename HLX, many players believe Half-Life 3 is real and that its reveal could be just around the corner. Previous rumors have also suggested that the project is highly ambitious and already in an advanced stage of development.

Of course, Valve has remained silent on the matter. The game was previously rumored to be unveiled during The Game Awards 2025, but that never happened. Following Morasky’s apparent slip-up, fans are now hoping for an announcement at this year’s awards show, assuming the project actually exists.

But tell us: do you believe the sequel is real? When do you think it will be announced? Let us know in the comments.

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