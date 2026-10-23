Fans of Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and other flagship Capcom titles are being advised to stay vigilant following a major data breach. The Japanese game developer announced this morning that an unauthorized third party breached its internal networks, compromising personal data tied to Capcom ID, the unified account system powering its online games and services.

In an official statement, Capcom issued an apology to its community and warned that over 11 million players worldwide could be impacted. While critical credentials remain safe, the studio urges users to prepare for potential follow-up scams and phishing attempts.

Over 11 Million Capcom IDs Compromised Following Breach

According to Capcom, the breach occurred on October 19. An external party gained unauthorized access to databases holding player profile records managed through Capcom ID.

In total, approximately 11.7 million accounts globally were affected. The intruder accessed email address records and the IP addresses used during account holders’ most recent logins, alongside metadata including account creation dates and last-login timestamps.

For a smaller number of users, additional personal details such as dates of birth, gender, and country of residence were also exposed. Capcom confirmed that 196 accounts underwent unauthorized password modifications and is closely monitoring network activity.

Capcom reassured players that sensitive financial data and actual account passwords were not compromised. The studio does not anticipate any operational disruptions to its live-service titles or Capcom ID integration.

The developer confirmed that it has already reset the passwords that were modified without authorization and has launched a full-scale internal investigation to determine the complete scope of the breach. It also formally reported the incident to the Osaka Prefectural Police. Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission has also joined the inquiry.

Because the leak affects account holders internationally, Capcom advises all users to stay alert.

Capcom acaba de vender más juegos que en cualquier otro año de su historia gracias a Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom Apologizes and Issues Warnings Regarding Possible Scams

Acknowledging the potential for secondary attacks, Capcom apologized and warned that bad actors could leverage the leaked contact information to launch targeted scam campaigns. While using the same email address for other services does not pose an immediate risk on its own, players should expect a potential rise in phishing messages.

“If you receive any suspicious email or message, please exercise caution and refrain from accessing any URLs contained therein or opening any attached files,” Capcom stated. “Based on the findings of the investigation, it will implement measures to prevent recurrence and further strengthen its information security framework.”

Although Capcom confirmed that the immediate vulnerability has been patched, it withheld specific details regarding how the intrusion occurred. The company plans to roll out additional infrastructure safeguards to prevent future security failures.

“Should any additional facts requiring disclosure be identified, Capcom will promptly provide updates through the company’s official website and other appropriate channels,” the studio added. “Capcom would once again like to express its sincere apologies to its customers and all other stakeholders.”

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