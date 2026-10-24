Many industry analysts agree that Grand Theft Auto VI will be a massive commercial success for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. However, some believe the highly anticipated title could also cause significant economic losses in the United States, one of the video game industry’s most important markets.

Few people doubt that GTA VI will be a commercial hit. Reports claim the game has already generated millions of dollars in revenue for its developers during the preorder period. Despite that, one economist believes its launch could also cost the U.S. economy a substantial amount of money.

Economist Warns About the Negative Impact of GTA VI’s Launch

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games’ upcoming title is one of the most anticipated video games in history. After more than a decade of waiting, millions of fans are ready to put their lives on hold to play GTA VI when it launches on November 19. In fact, widespread workplace absences are expected that day, and some governments have even offered advice on how workers can take time off to enjoy the game.

José García Montalvo, an economist and professor at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, believes this trend could be so widespread that it would hurt the U.S. economy. He predicts that approximately 1.5 million people will miss work to spend the day in the world of GTA VI.

The expert believes this could result in economic losses of approximately $1 billion USD in a country where the Grand Theft Auto franchise has always been immensely popular. Players between the ages of 18 and 30 are expected to call in sick or take time off, significantly reducing productivity at some companies.

Montalvo believes fans will find a way to make time for GTA VI on launch day and won’t hesitate to skip work if necessary. According to his estimates, short-term productivity could fall by at least 2%, with the technology sector expected to be hit the hardest.

The economist also believes workplace absences could continue for several days, as people keep up with everything surrounding GTA VI. Livestreams from content creators and conversations on social media could distract millions of people from their jobs.

Some companies have already begun preparing for potential absences and sick calls. Burger Motorsports, an automotive company, issued a statement informing customers that it would suspend operations on November 19 because many of its employees planned to spend the day playing GTA VI.

The “GTA Flu” Could Return

Few video game franchises can claim to have such a massive impact on society with every release as Grand Theft Auto. GTA VI is expected to bring back the phenomenon popularly known as the “GTA flu,” in which millions of people around the world call in sick to enjoy the latest entry in the series.

Just look at what happened with GTA V, which launched in 2013 and temporarily brought workplace activities to a halt at several companies. According to reports, workplace absenteeism in the United States reached 6% among people between the ages of 18 and 35.

Some companies based in Los Angeles and New York suspended operations that day, as they knew many employees would take time off to play the game. Now, the same situation is expected to unfold when GTA VI arrives.

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