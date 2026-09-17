XBOX showed off its new partnership with Hideo Kojima at Tokyo Game Show 2026, an event where the Japanese creative revealed new details about his next 2 games: PHYSINT and OD – KNOCK. After PlayStation turned its back on him, Kojima Productions discussed the progress of both projects, which now have the backing of XBOX and Microsoft.

On the one hand, Kojima confirmed the actor who will play the protagonist of PHYSINT, his new espionage game that is considered the spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. He introduced part of the cast of this production and gave some hints about its theme.

The head of Kojima Productions also reminded his fans that OD – KNOCK is still in development after facing some difficulties. The horror title will also feature renowned actresses who have appeared in Hollywood productions.

PHYSINT Will Star Actor Bill Skarsgård

Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2026 to talk about his partnership with XBOX, which will allow him to complete the development of PHYSINT after PlayStation and Sony decided to step away from the project. The creative wants to make it clear that his espionage title is moving forward despite the setbacks, so he shared new details about its cast.

Thanks to this, we know that actor Bill Skarsgård will take on the starring role in PHYSINT. The actor is internationally known for portraying the terrifying clown Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s It. He has also appeared in productions such as Dead Man’s Wire, The Death of Robin Hood, and Nosferatu.

“I am pleased to confirm that Bill Skarsgård will star in PHYSINT,” Kojima stated. “We have both been admirers of each other’s work for a long time, and we have decided to embark on this new adventure together. The costume tests, scans, and camera tests we conducted with Bill and Charlee earlier this year gave me tremendous confidence in the direction the project will take.”

Bill Skarsgård joins Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe, stars who will also be part of the espionage title’s cast. Kojima presented a poster featuring Skarsgård and Fraser alongside the game’s logo and the phrase “The Next Cold War Begins”, which gives us an important clue about the title’s theme.

Likewise, the promotional material confirms that Kojima is working with METAHUMAN, technology that allows an actor’s facial movements to be captured and recreated in real time as extremely high-quality animation.

OD – KNOCK Is Still in Development Thanks to XBOX’s Support

Hideo Kojima’s new horror game has taken longer than expected, but this is due to factors beyond the creative’s control. Filming for OD – KNOCK was interrupted by the strike organized by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which affected countless Hollywood productions.

The good news is that filming with Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer has already resumed, so the project is moving forward. Kojima reiterated that this project with XBOX will be a unique and innovative experience in video games.

For now, the creative did not share any more details about OD – KNOCK, but he promised that he will do so once the project’s development is further along.