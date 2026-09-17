Marvel’s Wolverine quickly became one of the most controversial games on PS5, and in recent days it has dominated the conversation while facing plenty of criticism. Although it struggled to win over the specialized press and received mixed reviews, it appears to have met the expectations of its target audience.

Indeed, the latest game set in the Marvel comics universe has surpassed every Insomniac Games title on the PS Store. That means that, despite all the controversy circulating on social media, the vast majority of players who bought it are happy with the final result.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Very Positive Reviews on the PlayStation 5 PS Store

Logan’s adventure officially debuted on September 15, 2026, although the first reviews arrived a little earlier. The action game was expected to receive very positive scores, just like the studio’s previous projects, but its reception turned out to be much more divided.

Marvel’s Wolverine currently has an average score of 77 on Metacritic. While that is still a solid number, there’s no denying that it falls below what many expected from a major Sony production. In fact, Insomniac Games’ latest title is [one of PlayStation’s lowest-rated exclusives of the past decade](LEVEL UP article).

But, of course, players and specialized critics can have very different opinions. That’s exactly what seems to be happening, at least judging by the rating currently displayed on the PS5 digital store.

At the time of writing, 18,888 people have already rated Marvel’s Wolverine on the PS Store. What’s particularly striking is that 91% of users gave it a perfect 5-star rating, while only 2% gave it the lowest possible score. As a result, Logan’s X-Men adventure currently holds an average rating of 4.84 stars on Sony’s store.

It’s worth remembering that only players who purchased the game can post a rating on the PS Store. That makes the current numbers particularly notable, as the overwhelming majority of people who have actually given Insomniac Games’ AAA project a chance appear to be satisfied with what it offers.

Even more interestingly, despite all the controversy surrounding the game on social media, Marvel’s Wolverine currently has a higher rating on the PlayStation Store than other projects from the studio. It has surpassed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and also holds a higher rating than both games starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has a 4.64-star rating, while the Miles Morales spin-off sits at 4.53 stars. The most notable comparison is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which currently boasts a 4.72-star rating on the PlayStation digital store.

Of course, those games have accumulated many more user reviews, so it remains to be seen whether Marvel’s Wolverine can maintain its current momentum over the coming days. For now, however, the general audience appears to be very happy with Insomniac’s new PS5 exclusive.

Insomniac Games Promises Improvements for Marvel’s Wolverine

We’ll also have to wait to see what kind of user score Marvel’s Wolverine eventually receives on Metacritic. Since that site does not require players to own a game before submitting a review, however, those opinions should always be taken with a grain of salt.

While the community seems very happy with Marvel’s Wolverine, there are undeniably some issues that keep the overall experience from reaching its full potential. Many complaints focus on the excessively linear level design, shallow combat, and art direction.

Insomniac Games [defended some of the adventure’s most controversial mechanics](LEVEL UP article) and also [responded to negative criticism](LEVEL UP article). However, the studio has promised to pay close attention to player feedback and [release the necessary fixes and improvements through future updates](LEVEL UP article).

It remains to be seen whether the social media controversy and low scores from specialized critics will have a negative impact on sales of Marvel’s new game. For now, Sony has yet to comment on the project’s commercial performance.