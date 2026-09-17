Gaming consoles aren’t static machines. They receive updates regularly to fix issues, improve performance, and, every now and then, introduce new features. The PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro have just received one of the most substantial patches of 2026 so far.

Firmware version 26.06-14.00.00 is now available as a free download on Sony’s consoles, bringing several interesting additions. In particular, we suspect one new feature will be especially welcome among fans who frequently play with their friends in online sessions.

Overall, the latest system update introduces a new optimization for the PlayStation 5 Pro, improvements to voice chat, new widgets for the home screen, and other adjustments to existing console features.

The biggest addition may be related to the PS5 Pro. Owners of Sony’s most powerful console should know that PSSR is now enabled by default. With the feature activated, games can deliver smoother and sharper images. Enhanced PSSR will also work with titles that support the previous version of the technology.

Users can disable the option by going to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Improve Image Quality with PSSR. However, as we mentioned, this feature is only available on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Fortunately, the standard PS5 also received some noteworthy changes.

We live in an era where online games, both competitive and cooperative, have become social spaces where players can hang out with friends and strangers alike. With that in mind, voice chat just received an addition that many fans will appreciate.

The PlayStation 5 will now display an indicator showing which player is speaking in voice chat. This can be particularly useful in games with a strong focus on communication, such as Big Walk or Dead by Daylight. To enable it, simply open the Control Center, select More, and turn on the “Show Who’s Talking” and “Show Names” options.

While those are arguably the most important additions in the latest update, there are a few other notable changes. For example, Sony added a new widget to the Welcome Hub that lets players discover the most popular games.

The widget has 2 versions. The first displays games or multiplayer modes that are beginning to gain popularity on the PS Store, while the second shows the 10 most relevant titles from the previous week in the player’s country or region. It’s an interesting way to discover which releases are currently trending.

Sony also modified some existing PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro features in certain countries and regions. For example, the console will no longer enter Rest Mode when Bluetooth is disabled. The feature can now also be used to manage controller connections at esports venues and similar locations.

Finally, the latest update improves system software performance and stability. While this patch doesn’t include major features such as [last year’s firmware update that introduced a power-saving mode](LEVEL UP article), it is still a step up from the usual releases that focus solely on bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Of course, we seriously doubt that version 26.06-14.00.00 will ease the frustration that still surrounds the PlayStation brand. The company remains at the center of controversy following its announcement of plans to abandon the physical format in 2028.

In an attempt to pressure Sony into reversing course, the community organized a massive boycott, urging players to sign out of PSN, cancel their PS Plus memberships, and refrain from buying digital games. Unfortunately, these efforts, despite their stated intent, failed to have a significant impact