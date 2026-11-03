HoYoverse has officially announced that Petit Planet, its upcoming space-themed life simulator, will soon be released on PC and iOS and Android devices. Arriving as a free-to-play title, the game invites players to create their own planets, customize expansive environments, bond with unique characters, and explore the vast reaches of a galaxy known as the Starsea.

The game is scheduled to debut on December 4. HoYoverse also confirmed that Petit Planet will bring its universe to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Craft Your World and Build a New Life

In Petit Planet, players step into the shoes of Planet Tenders traveling across the cosmos aboard Oumuamua, a space vessel guided by heart-felt wishes. Upon arriving at their destination, players plant a mysterious Luca Seed. As it sprouts into a grand Luca Arbor, it transforms the surrounding landscape, seasons, and ecosystems of this small world.

Personalization sits at the heart of the experience. Players can construct custom homes, reshape terrain, and redecorate everything from coastal shorelines to the sky. Whether you envision a natural, vibrant, or fantastical environment, your planet serves as a blank canvas reflecting your personal style.

You won’t be navigating deep space alone, either. Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter “Neighbors”, eccentric local inhabitants equipped with their own distinct backstories and personalities. Players can build deep friendships by completing requests, swapping gifts, sharing meals, and enjoying casual strolls together.

Farming, Fishing, and Deep-Space Exploration

Players can experience daily life in Petit Planet with farm crops, fishing, catching wild insects, searching for treasures on the beach, and mastering new culinary recipes. Curious native fauna will also pop up unexpectedly while players carry out their activities.

When leaving home, players can set sail across the Starsea to survey surrounding islands, gather rare crafting materials, discover unique wildlife, and meet new characters. For a more communal experience, the Galactic Bazaar serves as a vibrant multiplayer hub where Planet Tenders can trade resources, bid in live auctions, play minigames, and showcase their world designs to the community.

Petit Planet Will Have Launch Rewards

To mark the upcoming release, HoYoverse is launching a series of community events and rewards. Fans can enter a pre-registration raffle today, and those who refer two friends will unlock an exclusive cosmetic set through the “Besties, Made to Match!” referral initiative when inviting 2 friends.

Beginning November 1, the “Launch a Planet” event allows players to design custom planet concepts directly on the game’s official site for a chance to win exclusive physical prizes. Additionally, HoYoverse confirmed that over 1,000 cosmetic items and furniture pieces can be obtained through normal gameplay.

Finally, a first official seasonal creator contest will launch alongside the game’s official release, giving community creators the chance to win cash prizes, digital rewards, and exclusive physical merchandise.

Would you like to build your own planet while playing Petit Planet? Do you think people will be interested in this simulator game? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.