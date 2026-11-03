The open-world RPG landscape is getting a new fresh proposal. Silver Palace, an ambitious free-to-play title from developer Silver Studio and publisher Elementa, aims to allow players to roam a massive city, meet all kinds of characters, and solve strange cases while building their own story.

The game is set in Silvernia, a deceptive urban hub where every alleyway and encounter could spark an unexpected discovery. Beyond investigating strange cases and uncovering hidden plots, players can forge bonds with diverse companions and make choices that directly shape their journey through the world.

Investigation and combat aren’t the only activities. According to the developers, Silver Palace will also feature lifestyle mechanics: players can build an empire as a real estate mogul, unwind at a local café, or pursue side activities that offer a change of pace from the main storyline.

Check out the preview here:

Elementa and Silver Studio have confirmed that Silver Palace will launch officially on December 14. The title will be free-to-play at launch across PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Pre-registration is already live. To celebrate the launch, the studio has rolled out a community milestone campaign, offering in-game resources and characters as social media follower goals are met.

Silver Palace Is Giving Away Pre-Registration Characters and Other Items

The campaign will feature 5 milestones that will allow players to acquire various resources to kickstart their adventure. Among the prizes, a 4-star character, which will become available once the 30-million goal is reached, stands out.

These are the milestones that have currently been announced:

15 million global pre-registrations: 80,000 Ounces

20 million: 10 copies of The Science of All Things Volume III.

25 million: five Simulation Shots.

30 million: new, unrevealed four-star character doled out to everyone.

35 million: 10 Simulation Shots.

By pairing detective storytelling and open-world combat with casual life-sim features, Silver Palace is positioning itself to be a notable entry in free-to-play RPGs.

Does this blend of mystery and life simulation catch your attention? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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