The start of a new month is usually an exciting time for Xbox Game Pass and online gaming subscribers, as companies unveil the latest batch of games joining the library. However, November arrives with a mix of good and bad news as, along with fresh releases, comes the inevitable wave of catalog departures.

This month, Microsoft’s XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass services will say goodbye to 14 titles. Among the biggest losses is one of the most complete and popular entries in Akira Toriyama’s iconic universe.

Amazing Dragon Ball Game and Other 13 Titles Will Be Leaving XBOX Game Pass in November

With interest in the franchise riding high following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, it is a significant blow for game enthusiasts to lose one of the franchise’s best games in November.

The game in question is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco, the widely praised sequel offers dozens of hours of content and deep fan service. While fans eagerly anticipate future franchise installments, Xenoverse 2 will certainly be missed.

Indie gaming enthusiasts will also feel the crunch this month, as several high-profile indie projects prepare to leave the service. Notable departures include popular simulation titles such as Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, Pigeon Simulator, and Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.

Subscribers will also lose access to critically acclaimed indie gems like Moonlighter, Relic Hunter Legends, and Winter Burrow, along with high-profile favorites including Football Manager 26 and the classic spy shooter GoldenEye 007.

All 14 titles will remain available on Xbox Game Pass until November 15, giving players two weeks to finish up their playthroughs. The full list of games is as follows:

Football Manager 26

Barbie Horse Trails

Great God Grove

GoldenEye 007

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Winter Burrow

Wreckfest

1000xResist

Pigeon Simulator

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Relic Hunter Legends

Moonlighter

Total Chaos

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

What’s Coming to Xbox Game Pass in November?

While Microsoft has yet to reveal the complete lineup for the first half of November, several high-profile Day-One releases and anticipated titles have already been locked in.

Headlining the early November arrivals is Pit of Goblin, a co-op extraction shooter that earned stellar reviews during its initial PC launch. For players seeking a more relaxed experience, Tanuki: Pon’s Summer brings cozy vibes as players step into the paws of a post-office raccoon. Both titles will be available on console on launch day.

Other confirmed additions scheduled throughout the month include Gravhounds, Football Manager 27, and Warhammer Survivors. The confirmed November additions are:

Gravhounds — November 2

Pit of Goblin — November 3

VOID/BREAKER — November 4

Football Manager 27 — November 10

Warhammer Survivors — November 10

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer — November 10

Thronefall — November 11

For more news on XBOX Game Pass, click here.