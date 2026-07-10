Video games are widely regarded as a safe indoor activity, unless, of course, a thunderstorm is raging outside. Vlad Skuridin, a 13-year-old from Texas, learned this lesson when a lightning bolt struck him while playing PC.

What began as a routine afternoon of play quickly escalated into an accident. Remarkably, Skuridin escaped without serious injury or lasting physical effects, though the emotional impact was profound. In a recent interview with KPRC 2 News, he opened up about the incident and the unexpected wisdom it imparted.

Teenager Struck by Lightning While Playing with PC During Thunderstorm

The teenager had planned to spend a rainy afternoon immersed in his favorite video games after the weather dashed any hopes of outdoor activities. While seated at his computer in his home on Cypress View Drive near Spring Cypress Road, a lightning strike hit the residence, sending a violent surge through the electrical wiring.

The current traveled directly to his desk, where Skuridin was in contact with a metal component of his setup, delivering a sudden shock to his abdomen. Recalling the moment, Skuridin described the terror of the event thinking he was going to die.

“I was just sitting here, everything was going fine. I was playing games, I was not expecting anything and there is a metal part right here and my skin was touching it, so I got shocked. I just jumped out really fast and I started screaming. It was crazy. I honestly thought I was gonna die. I did not think I was going to survive that. I don’t know how I survived it,” Vlad said.

His father rushed to his aid and immediately called emergency services. Firefighters arrived promptly and confirmed that the electrical surge had coursed through the home’s wiring, causing significant damage to the attic and even leaving a hole in one of the walls. Given the intensity of the strike, Skuridin was extraordinarily lucky to have escaped with his life.

Fortunately, the young gamer did not require hospitalization or extensive medical treatment. Paramedics performed a preliminary evaluation to rule out internal injuries. Though physically unscathed, Skuridin admitted that the experience taught him something valuable.

An Experience this Gamer Will Never Forget

Vlad learned not to use electronic devices like computers and consoles during severe storms. Still processing the shock of what occurred, he acknowledged that the near-death experience had reshaped his perspective on what truly matters.

Encouraging viewers to take his message to heart, the teenager offered a poignant reflection:

“I’m feeling fine, but I’m still a little shocked and dizzy. Not from the shock, from the lightning, but just everything that happened here is crazy. Anything can happen at any moment. You just got to be ready for it. You got to be nice to everybody. It can end whenever. It can end whenever you want, man,” Vlad said.

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