The recent wave of layoffs at Xbox has not gone unnoticed by longtime industry veterans, and as is often the case with such cutbacks, scrutiny has once again fallen on executive leadership and their decisions.

In response to the news, a former Halo 4 developer has publicly criticized video game executives, sharing a revealing anecdote about Don Mattrick.

From the developer’s perspective, the incident illustrates a persistent problem in the gaming industry: executives continue to prioritize revenue potential over innovation and creative vision, with little meaningful change over the years.

Halo 4 Creative Calls Videogame Executives Idiots and Tells a Story About Don Mattrick

Don Callan, who was part of the Halo 4 development team, did not hold back in his assessment of gaming executives amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Xbox’s workforce reductions.

To drive his point home, he recalled a past encounter with Don Mattrick, whose leadership decisions are widely remembered as damaging to Xbox’s reputation all the way to today.

According to Callan, the episode took place during a presentation of an early Halo 4 build to Mattrick and his team.

“I have very distinct memories of having to demo Halo 4 for Don Mattrick and realizing that these people just live on different planes of reality. I was showing off my mission and when the Mantis showed up with its new cool intro vignette he raised his hand and said to the group. ‘Has anyone here played... Diablo 3?’ He then went on to suggest we should copy their idea of a real money auction house for campaign mech skins.”

Don Callan arremetió contra los directivos del gaming

Callan noted that those around Mattrick responded with enthusiastic agreement, out of sheer sycophancy. Reflecting on how little has shifted at the executive level since then, he offered a blunt verdict:

“Game execs remain stupid detached money grubbing idiots.”

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