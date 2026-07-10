One of the most eagerly awaited role-playing games in development may now face significant setbacks and operational difficulties in the wake of sweeping layoffs at Xbox. Several Bethesda developers, speaking on condition of anonymity, have detailed the potentially devastating effects that the recent workforce reductions could have on The Elder Scrolls VI.

The ongoing layoffs at Xbox have impacted multiple teams across ZeniMax Media, including ZeniMax Online Studios, the developers behind The Elder Scrolls Online. However, the franchise’s future appears more precarious than initially believed, as the core team responsible for the sixth mainline installment has also suffered considerable personnel losses.

Industry observers now warn that the consequences for The Elder Scrolls VI could be profound, potentially triggering a cascade of production delays, heightened crunch periods for remaining staff, and a host of additional challenges.

Todd Howard está insatisfecho con la revelación inicial de TES VI

XBOX Layoffs Will Affect Development of The Elder Scrolls VI

As one of Bethesda’s most critical and high-profile projects, the RPG remains central to both the studio’s roadmap and Xbox’s long-term content strategy. It has long been acknowledged that The Elder Scrolls VI was announced prematurely, and the prolonged silence surrounding its progress has only deepened unease among devoted fans of the series. With the latest layoffs, that unease has escalated into genuine alarm over the project’s viability.

Speaking anonymously to IGN, multiple creative staff members confirmed that the recent cuts landed like a shock to the system, dealing a severe blow to team morale across Bethesda Game Studios. According to their accounts, the studio parted ways with nearly 50 employees, including veteran designers and key creative leads who were directly contributing to The Elder Scrolls VI. While reports had suggested that Xbox intended to accelerate the game’s development, it is now evident that those ambitions have been significantly complicated.

“Their loss will have a substantial and cascading effect on the game and morale of this studio,” one Bethesda staff said.

Those still assigned to The Elder Scrolls VI are bracing for a difficult road ahead, anticipating further delays that will only extend the wait for the title. Some have expressed concern that the studio may resort to intense crunch periods. Others fear that their roles may eventually be filled by lower-cost outsourced contractors.

“This will result in more delays, and we’ll need to crunch to make up the time,” one developer explained.

Another team member revealed that the project was already operating under immense strain prior to the cuts, and that the current climate has only worsened, with many now living in fear of additional layoffs in the months ahead.

“We’ve all been very excited and hyped for TES 6 and this has had a crushing effect on morale,” said another staff member. “We were already running a tight ship and are worried about this delaying the game (though a final release date was not yet chosen as far as we know).”

Despite Layoffs, The Elder Scrolls VI Is Still a Priority For XBOX

Microsoft’s gaming division is currently undergoing a significant restructuring, with a sharper focus on monetizing its most valuable intellectual properties. The company has signaled its intention to double down on franchises with proven commercial track records, and The Elder Scrolls remains among the most lucrative and culturally influential series in its portfolio. Consequently, the next installment is still considered a top-tier priority.

Nevertheless, the recent reductions are already affecting development across multiple Bethesda franchises, including both The Elder Scrolls VI and The Elder Scrolls Online. First unveiled at E3 2018, the sixth entry in the saga is still believed to be several years away from release, according to reliable industry sources.

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