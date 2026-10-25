Video game adaptations continue to make their way to the big screen, and one of the most anticipated projects currently in the works is the Call of Duty movie. As production approaches, the team behind the film will begin selecting its cast, and the process could be relatively straightforward, as two actors have already expressed interest in joining the project.

The war franchise is heading to theaters with a screenplay written by Taylor Sheridan and direction from Peter Berg.

Adaptations like this tend to generate plenty of excitement over which actors will bring the characters to life. Given how popular Call of Duty is, it’s no surprise that some performers are already eager to be part of the project.

Inde Navarrette Is Interested in the Call of Duty Movie

One of them is Danielle Fabiola Navarrette, the actress who rose to prominence for playing Nikki Freeman in the horror film Obsession. Better known as Inde Navarrette, the actress has repeatedly declared herself a Call of Duty fan, having grown up playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a copy of which she received as a particularly valuable gift.

In an interview with Collider, the actress, who has Latin American roots, made it clear that the filmmakers wouldn’t have to convince her to join the production. All she needs is a call or message inviting her to participate, and she would be ready to join the cast.

“If they call me and say, ‘There’s a car outside, you have to go,’ absolutely. I’m a huge fan. I’m so excited to see what they’re doing. As a fan, I’d be excited. I’m a huge fan. Yeah, very excited,” she said.

Navarrette wouldn’t think twice if she were offered a role in the Call of Duty movie.

Ray Nicholson también quiere participar en la película de Call of Duty (imagen: Activision, Paramount Pictures, LEVEL UP)

Ray Nicholson Is Secretly Preparing to Join the Call of Duty Movie

Ray Nicholson, who gained recognition for his performance in Smile 2, was also part of the interview. He took the opportunity to praise Berg as a filmmaker, describing him as one of the most genuine people he has ever met.

Nicholson expressed his desire to work with the director again and even revealed that he has been secretly practicing his accent in hopes of fitting the type of cast reportedly being assembled for the film.

“I mean, it would be incredible. I’m pretty sure they want all British actors, and I have the worst British accent in history,” Nicholson admitted. “So I’m secretly working with a dialect coach 24/7. But it would be an honor to work with Peter again. Obviously, Call of Duty is an amazing franchise, and I think it’s fantastic that the film industry is getting into the video game space.

“I hope this opens a lot of doors.”

The Call of Duty movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters in June 2028. Production is expected to begin in early 2027, meaning both actors still have time to receive an invitation to join the project.

Is there an actor you would like to see in the Call of Duty movie? Let us know in the comments.

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