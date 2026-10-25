The days when video game adaptations were considered doomed to fail on the big and small screens are long gone. Production companies are increasingly interested in video game franchises and are willing to invest heavily in bringing them to life. The upcoming Elden Ring movie is a perfect example, as it could already be breaking records before its release.

As fans of FromSoftware’s work will remember, Elden Ring conquered the video game world after a lengthy development process. Now, the acclaimed fantasy franchise is heading to the big screen with A24, the studio behind films such as Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

El reparto de la adaptación live-action

The Elden Ring Movie Is Already Making History

Production on the live-action Elden Ring movie is reportedly progressing well, and new information suggests that A24 is putting considerable trust—and money—into the project. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, cited by ComicBook, the film could have a budget of approximately $200 million USD.

For context, A24’s upcoming Backrooms movie reportedly cost $10 million USD to make, while its most expensive production to date is Marty Supreme, released in 2025 with a budget estimated at between $60 million and $70 million USD.

In other words, A24 could be spending more than three times as much on Bandai Namco Entertainment’s fantasy franchise, making Elden Ring the most expensive movie the studio has ever produced.

But that’s not all. If the reported budget is accurate, the project would not only become the biggest production in the New York-based studio’s history but also the most expensive video game movie ever made.

What Are the Most Expensive Video Game Movies?

The current record holder is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, released in 2010, which had an estimated production budget of between $185 million and $200 million USD. Other major adaptations, including Warcraft, A Minecraft Movie, and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, had budgets of around $160 million USD.

A24 began in 2012 as a film company focused on lower-budget productions, but its recent successes have attracted investor interest. That has allowed the studio to finance increasingly ambitious projects and even expand into video games.

In fact, Elden Ring won’t be A24’s first movie adaptation of a video game franchise. The studio is also behind Backrooms, which enjoyed tremendous success earlier this year, and it is the same company producing the film adaptation of Death Stranding.

Although spending this much money on a video game adaptation is unusual—especially for a relatively new franchise—A24 isn’t approaching the project blindly. Elden Ring has already proven its commercial success in the video game market, and the studio is well aware of the franchise’s potential, partly thanks to the involvement of George R. R. Martin, the author behind the hugely popular A Song of Ice and Fire saga.

There are reasons to believe the franchise could find a similarly enthusiastic audience in theaters. However, investing so much money in a single project still carries considerable risk, and it will be interesting to see whether the movie can replicate the success of the game or other A24 productions, such as Backrooms.

What do you think of the rumored budget for the Elden Ring movie? Let us know in the comments.

Stay with us here at LEVEL UP for more gaming news.