Zach Cregger has been no stranger to controversy lately, with his upcoming live-action take on Resident Evil still struggling to win over the franchise’s most loyal fans. Amid that backlash, the filmmaker weighed in on another heated topic: the rise of digital media.

Not long ago, it seemed a safe bet that physical formats would remain a permanent fixture of the gaming industry. Music and film, after all, still ship CDs and Blu-rays. But recent moves suggest gaming is heading in a very different direction.

PlayStation is preparing to phase out disc-based game releases in the years ahead, a move that has sharply divided the community, and for good reason. Now, the director behind the new Resident Evil film has explained why he, personally, sides with digital.

Zach Cregger Prefers Digital Video Games

In a recent interview with IndieWire, director Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind the hit Weapons, acknowledged that he prefers digital media, though he noted that he once owned a physical collection. He also expressed solidarity with those concerned about losing access to content they have already paid for.

The 45-year-old filmmaker explained that he tends to lose or damage his discs and cases, which is why he no longer considers himself a collector, admitting that the ability to access and download content at any time is one of the reasons he prefers digital media and video games.

“I’m not a physical media guy. I mean, I have been in my life, but I tend to lose and damage things very easily. So, I am not bent out of shape if I’m downloading a game, because at least it means it’s always going to be there when I need it,” he said.

However, much of the discussion regarding the end of physical media focuses on the fact that companies and rights holders can revoke access to digital items at any time, even if the customer has already paid for them.

A couple of months ago, Sony announced that it would remove over 500 StudioCanal films and series from all PlayStation users’ libraries, which means people will no longer be able to purchase or access that material, even if they already had it in their digital collection.

Cregger acknowledges this as one of the digital format’s core weaknesses, and he stands with fans who fear losing their purchases.

“Now, I know there’s a lot of people saying, ‘Not always, dude, because they can just delete it and then you’ve paid for it. And, yeah, that’s too bad. I don’t like that,” he said.

In the end, Cregger’s preference for digital games comes down to simple convenience.

“I just don’t have room in my physical space for all of the games that I want to own. And I lose them. I always do. I always lose and break stuff. So no, I’m fine with downloading,” he explained.

Controversy Surrounding New Resident Evil Movie

It is worth noting that Cregger never referenced Sony’s specific decision, nor did he criticize PlayStation or any other publisher. His remarks were aimed solely at the long-running physical-versus-digital debate.

Sony, for its part, has confirmed it will cease producing physical video games starting in 2028, a move that sparked widespread frustration among players. Dozens organized boycotts in hopes of forcing a reversal, but the Japanese company has made clear it will not change course despite the backlash.

The upcoming Resident Evil film has faced its own share of controversy. Many players have taken issue with the fact that it will tell a completely original story, diverging from the games’ main narrative.

Cregger has since addressed those complaints, recently conceding that he underestimated how invested fans were. While he has left the door open to sequels, he also made clear his preference for original films.

Produced alongside PlayStation Productions, the Resident Evil movie hits Mexican theaters on September 16, 2026, before debuting in the United States and other regions on September 18.

Do you prefer physical or digital games? Are you curious about Zach Cregger’s upcoming horror film? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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