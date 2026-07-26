The next God of War title is officially in development, and it will feature Laufey, as a playable protagonist for the first time. For those who were hoping to see Kratos remain at the center of the franchise, however, there is encouraging news: a subsequent entry starring Kratos has now been confirmed.

After months of silence regarding its internal projects, SIE Santa Monica Studio finally unveiled a new God of War game during the latest State of Play presentation. Yet what immediately drew attention was that for the first time in over two decades, Kratos would not be the lead, but rather his wife Laufey.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement sparked skepticism among the fanbase. While the trailer clearly demonstrated the studio’s signature production quality, the absence of Kratos left many fans uncertain about the project’s direction.

The reaction was sharply divided, and even the actress portraying Laufey addressed the negative feedback, noting that embracing diversity is ultimately a valuable tool for richer storytelling.

Kratos Will Come as a Protagonist for the Upcoming God of War Game

In a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, however, creative director Cory Barlog confirmed that the next title following this Laufey-led chapter will bring Kratos back as the main protagonist, as reported by IGN. Although the studio had previously hinted at this possibility, Barlog’s remarks represent the most explicit confirmation to date.

Given the early stage of development, Barlog was unable to share additional specifics. Nevertheless, he did reveal that this new Kratos-centric adventure will feature a narrative directly connected to the events of God of War: Laufey, ensuring that this unconventional detour remains firmly entrenched in the overarching canon that has been unfolding since the franchise’s debut in 2005.

When Will Kratos Return to God of War?

As for when players can expect Kratos’s return, concrete details remain scarce. The project will almost certainly launch on PlayStation 5, given its vast user base, though a cross-generational release cannot be entirely ruled out particularly in light of rumors suggesting that the PlayStation 6 may not arrive until 2028 or 2029.

One detail that does seem increasingly certain is that this new Kratos installment will likely forgo a physical disc release. Sony has previously announced that it will cease support for discs starting in 2028, and with God of War: Laufey slated for a 2027 debut, it appears increasingly unlikely that the follow-up title will arrive in 2028 or earlier.

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