PlayStation’s current landscape has become a tale of two extremes. Each new announcement is met with equal parts excitement for upcoming projects and outrage from fans still reeling from the company’s decision to phase out physical media.

This time, it was God of War: Laufey, the next major release from Santa Monica Studio, that bore the brunt of the backlash. While the game’s official launch date was finally revealed, the reveal was quickly overshadowed by a fresh wave of protests from the “No Disc. No Buy” movement.

When Will God of War: Laufey Be Released on PS5?

The release date for God of War: Laufey was unveiled during Santa Monica Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The new installment in the legendary PlayStation saga will place Faye in the protagonist role for the first time.

According to the official announcement, God of War: Laufey will launch on PS5 on February 16, 2027. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but players can already add the title to their wishlists.

On the surface, the news is encouraging, as the game falls within Sony’s previously communicated window for physical editions. In fact, developers confirmed just days ago that God of War: Laufey would indeed receive a disc-based release.

Announcement Overshadowed by Protests Against PlayStation

However, frustrated users wasted no time in voicing their discontent, flooding the post with critical comments and imagery aimed squarely at Sony.

The response to the God of War: Laufey post received many replies targeting Sony’s controversial push to eliminate physical game discs from its ecosystem.

These reactions are part of the ongoing “No Disc. No Buy” campaign, which urges players to boycott PlayStation announcements and refrain from purchasing new titles until the company reverses its stance on physical media.

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