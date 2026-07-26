The demise of physical media has ignited fierce debate across the gaming world, and Grand Theft Auto VI now finds itself at the center of the storm. Rockstar Games’ blockbuster sequel will arrive without a disc, sold at retail as nothing more than a download code and the studio has confirmed it has no plans to release a genuine physical edition.

Dan Houser, the co-founder of the acclaimed developer, has now offered his perspective on the backlash that has drawn sharp criticism toward Rockstar and cast a spotlight on PlayStation, which recently announced it will cease production of game discs starting January 2028.

Dan Houser, Rockstar Co-Founder, Gives His Opinion on the End of Physical Media

Since departing Rockstar in 2020, Houser has pursued new ventures in entertainment. But in a recent interview, he acknowledged that while the disappearance of physical media does not personally trouble him, he believes it should endure as long as players continue to demand it.

Speaking with IGN during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the veteran developer touched on a range of subjects, including his new studio Absurd Ventures, and naturally addressed the current physical-versus-digital debate. Though not an ardent supporter of physical game discs, Houser argued that consumer preference should ultimately guide the market.

“I don’t know that I care, but if people want that, I think companies should provide it,” Houser said. “But I don’t know that I personally care.

Drawing on years of experience as both a developer and executive at Rockstar, Houser acknowledged the distinct trade-offs of each format. He described digital distribution as a meaningful step forward, citing the ability to patch and improve games post-launch.

At the same time, he stressed that he is no opponent of physical media in general and expressed genuine enthusiasm for it in other forms, such as printed books, though less so when it comes to video games. Houser stopped short of commenting directly on PlayStation’s disc-phaseout strategy or Rockstar’s decision to ship GTA VI as a download code.

“I love physical media. I think everyone likes them,” Houser added, following a remark from fellow former Rockstar veteran Lazlow Jones about his own appreciation for printed comics.

Absence of Discs Did Not Stop Staggering GTA VI Pre-Sales

Despite the outcry over the absence of a disc, pre-sales for GTA VI have been nothing short of staggering. Rockstar’s all-digital approach, which in some regions includes download codes that expire in under six months, has done little to dampen consumer enthusiasm.

Early reports indicate that the game moved an extraordinary volume during its pre-order phase, with optimistic projections estimating nearly 51 million copies sold in the first week alone. Industry observers widely expect the title to become one of the highest-selling video games in history.

Analysts speculate that the vast majority of those sales will come from digital downloads, as many players see little appeal in purchasing a box that contains nothing but a code. In fact, the physical Xbox version of GTA VI failed to crack Amazon’s top 100 best-selling games.

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