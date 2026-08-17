Disney officially confirmed during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, one of the company’s premier showcases for major upcoming projects, that Kingdom Hearts will receive its first-ever anime adaptation

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the series has been confirmed for release on both Disney+ and the Disney Channel.

What Will the Kingdom Hearts Anime Be About?

The project, currently operating under the working title Kingdom Hearts, will see direct involvement from series creator Tetsuya Nomura. According to early descriptions, the anime aims to reimagine the Kingdom Hearts mythos through a completely new lens.

Given the sprawling nature of the existing canon, it is difficult to know exactly what the plot would be. The most plausible theory suggests that the anime will introduce a new Keyblade wielder, operating in a setting distinct from the worlds explored in the games.

One compelling possibility is Quadratum, the world where Sora was last seen, which could serve as a narrative bridge to the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV, despite them being disconnected stories.

Despite the excitement generated by the announcement, Disney and Square Enix have yet to share critical details, including the release window, voice cast, or the animation studio responsible for production.

What do you think about this announcement? Do you believe the anime will be connected to Sora and his friends? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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