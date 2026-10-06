Microsoft previously blurred platform boundaries by bringing select first-party titles to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. However, speculation regarding a multiplatform release for Gears of War: E-Day was put to rest the arrival of Asha Sharma confirmed the title would remain exclusive to Xbox and PC.

With early access underway for deluxe edition pre-orders, The Coalition has opened up and revealed that they are happy about Xbox’s renewed exclusivity strategy. This is due to a rumor of an alleged upcoming PS5 port.

The Coalition Addresses Gears of War: E-Day’s Exclusivity

For months, uncertainty hung over Microsoft’s publishing strategy for the next installment featuring Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. These doubts were entirely understandable, following a wave of major Xbox titles making their way to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Tensions reached a boiling point with the release of Gears of War: Reloaded for PlayStation 5 in August 2025. While some hardcore fans viewed the move as a betrayal, many grew convinced that the company was permanently abandoning its platform-exclusive model.

Speculation that Xbox would transition into a fully multiplatform publisher quieted dramatically during the summer showcase, when Asha Sharma confirmed that both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will remain permanent console exclusives, effectively taking a potential PS5 port off the table.

The Coalition developers reflected on the situation during a recent interview with content creator Destin Legarie. Speaking ahead of the game’s early access launch, art director Aryan Hanbeck and creative director Matt Searcy expressed pride in keeping the franchise anchored to Xbox

“Well, we feel great because Gears has such a long, storied… It’s part of Xbox’s DNA. It’s woven into it. At The Coalition, we feel pretty honored to have Gears and be the ones bringing that legacy forward. We know how much it means to people. We know how much it means to us,” Searcy said.

While Searcy welcomed the new administration under Asha Sharma recognizing Gears of War: E-Day as a pillar of the company’s renewed emphasis on exclusives, he emphasized that the team’s primary focus has always been delivering a high-quality game.

“I think this is true of most game devs: You’re just passionate about your craft. We’re all gamers first and foremost. We love making games. We love making Gears. So, from our perspective, we just wanted to make the best goddamn Gears game we could. We wanted it to be a technical and art showpiece, and I think getting to see Asha on-stage say, ‘To return to Xbox, we’re returning to Gears,’ yeah, that’s a really cool moment,” he said.

Will Gears of War: E-Day Ever Come to PlayStation 5?

Matt Searcy also acknowledged how deeply connected the Xbox brand is to its community: “We know how much Xbox means to a lot of people. We’re proud to be one of Xbox’s main titles – I think it’s been that way for a long time – and it’s pretty cool to show up now and fill that role again.”

Aryan Hanbeck agreed: “We’re proud to be a showcase and we’re proud to be called out to be an exclusive. I think, in a way, it’s a validation of the work we’ve done.”

It seems, however, that at some point Gears of War: E-Day could have been a multiplatform project. Numerous rumors circulating prior to the official announcement suggested that the game was actively in development for Sony’s console, with a port reportedly nearing completion.

Those reports gained momentum after Xbox briefly displayed the PlayStation 5 logo during an official stream. Despite the leak, The Coalition maintained that no active rival-platform port was canceled at the eleventh hour.

For now, the prequel remains exclusive to the ecosystem. Industry analysts remain divided on the strategy, particularly as early sales figures draw close scrutiny amid Microsoft’s broader projects as not even Hideo Kojima himself knows if PHYSINT will remain an XBOX exclusive.

Do you think making this game an exclusive is a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Gears of War: E-Day, click here.