Digital preservation remains a pressing concern in modern gaming as studios increasingly pull titles offline overnight. Another casualty is about to join that growing list, with a recent Final Fantasy VII entry officially reaching the end of its lifespan.

Released by Square Enix in 2023, the game captured the attention of millions worldwide, making its imminent closure a significant loss for the community. With less than two days remaining before the final shutdown, fans face a strict deadline to experience the title one last time.

Final Fantasy VII Game to Be Deleted on October 6, 2026

The iconic role-playing franchise has enjoyed a major resurgence over the past decade, fueled by the launch of Final Fantasy XVI and the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. Capitalizing on this momentum, Square Enix introduced several spin-off projects designed to expand the universe and experiment with new gameplay mechanics.

Among these derivative titles was Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, an episodic role-playing game that reinterpreted the classic narrative while exploring the origins of a young Sephiroth alongside original characters Glenn, Matt, and Lucia.

Originally launched in 2023 for iOS, Android, and later Steam, the live-service title managed to carve out a dedicated player base and earned praise for its visual presentation. However, facing escalating maintenance costs and declining revenue, Square Enix announced in July 2026 that the gacha-driven title would lose ongoing support.

Because the game relies entirely on an online infrastructure without an offline mode, the closure of its servers means it will become entirely unplayable and vanish from accessibility permanently. The game will be officially inaccessible on October 6, 2026.

Although the title was removed from mobile storefronts earlier this summer, existing users on PC and mobile could still access the software. That final window is now closing, rendering the experience entirely inaccessible by early October.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Was Downloaded by Millions But Was Deemed a Failure

Square Enix remained silent about the exact motives behind shutting down the Final Fantasy VII spin-off, though the company ultimately conceded that dwindling revenue could no longer support the game’s high maintenance costs.

“Since the launch of the App Store and Google Play versions on Sep. 7, 2023, and the Steam version on Dec. 6, 2023, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our players. After careful consideration, however, we have determined that it will be difficult to continue doing so and have made the decision to end service,” the company stated.

While Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis initially surpassed 11 million downloads, it quickly drew heavy criticism for its aggressive gacha mechanics and microtransactions, which gated character unlocks, outfits, and progression behind paywalls.

The spin-off had a mediocre Metacritic score of 66 and a lackluster 56% approval rating on Steam. According to SteamDB, its PC player base had dwindled to a mere 400 to 500 concurrent players.

Are you a fan of this online video game? Did you play it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.