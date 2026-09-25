Xbox is navigating a turbulent period of internal restructuring, highlighted this week by the confirmation of over 200 staff layoffs. Against this somber backdrop, the company seems to have decided to shift the public narrative by introducing one of its most anticipated platform additions to date: the Mythic achievement.

While Microsoft pioneered and popularized achievement systems during the Xbox 360 era, Sony took it to the next level by introducing the Platinum trophy, a reward awarded automatically upon earning all standard trophies in a base game.

Proving that late is better than never, Xbox leadership under Asha Sharma has acted on years of community feedback to develop a true Platinum equivalent. Its debut now appears imminent and a recent leak has revealed some interesting details.

XBOX Will Have Its Own Platinum Trophy: The Mythic Achievement

Sharma first teased the concept in mid-August, confirming that her team was building a project scheduled for late-year release. That vision is now materializing, with initial traces of the Mythic system recently surfacing for select members of the Xbox Insider program.

A report from TrueAchievements has further explained the system’s integration, following a discovery by user Klobrille, who extracted the official icon and unlock sound from the Xbox application. The asset features a sleek green badge.

Sources familiar with the feature clarify that a Mythic achievement will trigger automatically once a player completes all base-game challenges. This means that expansion packs and downloadable content will not be required to claim the milestone.

Unlike standard achievements, Mythic achievements will not award additional Gamerscore. Instead, they serve purely as cosmetic badges of honor, complete with a unique visual sequence that plays when the final prerequisite task is finished.

The good news is that the new system will function retroactively. Players who have previously completed a title’s base achievement list will automatically receive the corresponding Mythic badge upon launch.

XBOX Renews Achievements with Improvements and Changes

According to the leaks, the overhaul will also enhance profile visibility by displaying a player’s total Mythic count directly on their public card for those who like to showcase their achievements.

To streamline tracking, Microsoft is adding dedicated filters across achievement pages, allowing users to isolate base-game tasks and hide post-launch DLC requirements. Games completed to 100% will also display a distinctive star icon and green border on their title hubs.

These changes accompany broader improvements to overall profile statistics, including consolidated displays for lifetime Gamerscore and completion percentages. While it remains unclear whether the feature set will undergo further testing in the Xbox Insider tier before a general rollout, an official launch is anticipated in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the Mythic achievement feature? Do you think it’s a good response to the Platinum Trophy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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