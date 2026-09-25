If you are an RPG fan with a soft spot for anime, you won’t want to miss this limited-time deal. A well-known PC digital storefront is giving away a visually striking title in the genre completely free of charge.

The RPG has garnered positive feedback for its engaging combat mechanics and an immersive narrative that feels right from a good anime series. However, interested players will need to act fast, as the 100% discount is set to expire in just a few days.

RPG With Anime Aesthetics Available for Free on PC

While the PC market is filled with anime-style RPGs, few choose to focus on everyday life experiences. Indie developer S Xavier Uy decided to focus on this aspect with their recent release, which PC gamers can currently claim at zero cost.

The title in question is Gamers Club Repeat, an indie project that originally debuted on Steam and other PC platforms in late 2025. Players follow the story of Uha, a young man waking up from a multi-year coma caused by a mysterious incident involving an asteroid.

Upon regaining consciousness, Uha faces the daunting challenge of reintegrating into society. He soon learns that his old friends are either busy with university studies or tied down by full-time jobs, while also being caught off guard by a woman claiming to be his older sister.

At its core, Gamers Club Repeat blends slice-of-life storytelling with traditional RPG elements, balancing daily social interactions against a fantasy-driven narrative filled with turn-based combat.

While the game is currently available at a discount on Steam, indie storefront itch.io is going a step further by offering it entirely free. Normally priced at $6.99 USD, the title can be permanently added to your library without spending a dime for a limited time.

Claiming the offer is simple: head over to the official Gamers Club Repeat page on itch.io and download the installer directly to your PC. Once added, the game is yours to install and play whenever you like, though the free promotion will officially wrap up on October 2nd.

What Players Can Expect from Gamers Club Repeat

Gamers Club Repeat is a slice-of-life RPG. Players interact with a varied cast of characters to piece together the truth behind Uha’s past, using tactical combat to level up and gain equipment.

The title also features side quests, unlocking of new characters, arena duels to earn currency, and a dynamic day-and-night system that forces players to balance resting with completing their daily routines.

According to the developer, a single playthrough offers between 10 and 24 hours of total content, making it a substantial experience for fans looking for their next RPG fix.