Insomniac Games is one of the most beloved studios in the industry, having impressed fans in recent years with the Marvel’s Spider-Man series and the return of Ratchet & Clank. Naturally, there was plenty of excitement surrounding its next major project: Marvel’s Wolverine. Unfortunately, it appears the final result didn’t quite live up to expectations.

The game starring Logan has been surrounded by controversy for years, but none of that would matter if the final product managed to exceed players’ expectations. Unfortunately, the first reviews are now out, and they’re worse than many would have expected.

Marvel’s Wolverine Disappoints With Mixed Reviews

The game set in the world of the X-Men will officially launch on September 15, 2026, but members of the press and other industry figures have already had the opportunity to play it. As a result, the first reviews began going live on September 10.

Sadly, Marvel’s Wolverine can be considered a disappointment when taking PlayStation’s studio track record into account. The PS5 exclusive currently has an average score of 77 on Metacritic, based on 102 reviews. That makes it clear that the game hasn’t managed to meet everyone’s expectations.

As we always point out in these cases, the score could still rise or fall as more outlets and content creators publish their verdicts. One thing is certain, though: the current trend is negative.

When we started writing this article, Marvel’s Wolverine had a score of 78 with just over 60 reviews. However, the number dropped to 77 after refreshing the page. It’s possible that the score could fall even further, although the opposite could also happen if more positive reviews arrive in the coming hours.

For now, Logan’s adventure is one of the studio’s lowest-rated games in recent years. For context, Marvel’s Spider-Man earned an 87 on Metacritic when it originally launched in 2018, and its remastered version has the same score.

The spin-off Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales earned a slightly lower 85, but the franchise came back even stronger in 2023 with the acclaimed yet divisive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which debuted with an impressive 90 on Metacritic. The sequel was also a major commercial success and broke sales records during its first weeks.

Outside the superhero world, Insomniac Games also earned praise from players and critics with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which scored 88 when it launched exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2021.

While a score of 77 is certainly a good one, there’s no denying that Marvel’s Wolverine, one of PlayStation’s biggest first-party releases, has fallen short of the lofty expectations surrounding it.

Marvel’s Wolverine Has Been Surrounded by Controversy Ahead of Launch

Ultimately, Marvel’s Wolverine could go down as one of the most divisive and controversial releases in the history of its development studio. The trouble arguably began in 2023, when a security breach resulted in confidential information and data related to Insomniac Games and its projects being leaked online.

Following the cyberattack, videos showing an early version of the X-Men game began circulating online. The footage quickly attracted negative reactions, despite clearly being an old build of the PlayStation 5 exclusive.

After months of silence, Marvel’s Wolverine resurfaced last year with a trailer showcasing gameplay and details about its story campaign. Players criticized the art direction and the design of some characters, and the controversy intensified in 2026 as new official footage was released.

The situation eventually reached the point where an Insomniac Games developer spoke publicly about the negativity surrounding the project. The game’s director also responded to players’ comments, claiming that fans will always find something to complain about, even if a game is very good.

To make matters even more interesting, Marvel’s Wolverine will be one of the first major PlayStation first-party games to launch amid the controversy surrounding the end of physical games. Ironically, Insomniac’s game will receive a physical release, avoiding one of the biggest controversies surrounding GTA VI.

But tell us, are you disappointed by the game’s score? Do you still plan to buy it? Let us know in the comments.