This Wednesday’s September 9 Nintendo Direct was packed with announcements, both big and small. Without a doubt, one of the reveals that generated the most buzz was Metroid Ravenous, the next entry in Nintendo’s sci-fi franchise. The best part? Its release isn’t that far away.

The Metroid series spent many years in a long slumber, but it has experienced a major resurgence in recent times with several new releases. Metroid Dread brought the franchise back to 2D action, while the recent Metroid Prime 4 took Samus into space from a first-person perspective.

Metroid Ravenous will once again deliver a 2D adventure, immediately bringing to mind the earliest games in the series. The trailer shows a mysterious group attacking Samus Aran, who now possesses a special ability that allows her to absorb energy from her enemies and use it to grow stronger.

Once again, we’re looking at a Metroidvania, meaning players will have to explore different environments and defeat enemies to make progress. The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to experience its mechanics and uncover the secrets of its story, as Nintendo has already announced a release date.

According to the official announcement, Metroid Ravenous will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on January 28, 2027. The new installment will be accompanied by 2 amiibo figures, while a special edition will also be available featuring the game, an amiibo, and a steelbook.

But what did you think of the reveal? Are you excited about this new Metroid adventure? Let us know in the comments!