While most video game companies have remained silent when the U.S. government uses their copyrighted content, the people behind Tetris weren’t willing to sit back and do nothing.

Following the controversy surrounding the launch of a gaming site on the White House website that featured a racist-themed puzzle, the company responded and sent a message to the Donald Trump administration.

The response appears to have had the desired effect, as Build the Wall disappeared from ARCADE.GOV, showing that it is possible to push back against a government without fearing retaliation.

Tetris Gets Trump’s Racist Game Removed From the Internet

This weekend, the official Tetris account on X responded to the U.S. government’s release of a block puzzle with a racist theme.

Build the Wall was a video game promoting the construction of a border wall, while migrants were portrayed as aliens—quite literally, if we consider the rhetoric used by Trump and his supporters.

The people behind Tetris denied having any connection to the controversial game and said their goal is to bring people together, not divide them, adding that all players are welcome in their community. However, the final part of the statement made it clear that the company takes copyright infringement very seriously.

Following the statement, the White House gaming site decided to avoid further problems with the Tetris rights holders and removed Build the Wall from its current lineup of games.

At the moment, the controversial puzzle is no longer featured on the gaming page, although nothing guarantees that it won’t return with a similar theme or that other comparable titles won’t appear.

P.S. The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall’.



P.P.S. We take copyright infringement very seriously. pic.twitter.com/Fu02khRpT3 — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) September 4, 2026

What Games Are Still Available on ARCADE.GOV?

Although Build the Wall is now gone, the gaming lineup promoted by the White House remains available through its official site.

At the moment, the only other game with a racist theme is Rio Run, where players must chase migrants along the Rio Grande to prevent them from entering U.S. territory.

Beyond that, the games promoted by the U.S. government include Flappy Bill, inspired by constitutional amendments; Supply Line, which promotes eliminating junk food from school breakfasts; and Trump Savings Tycoon, which encourages savings accounts to help fund children’s future education.