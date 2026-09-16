If Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots managed to escape its PS3 prison, anything is possible. That includes a beloved cult classic that has remained trapped on Nintendo GameCube for more than two decades finally getting another chance to shine.

The timing also lines up with the strong momentum behind Nightdive Studios, the Atari-owned developer known for re-releases, remasters, and remakes that carefully preserve the spirit of the original games.

Recently, the studio’s head hinted that one of its next projects could be a cult classic from Silicon Knights.

Could Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem get a remaster and a multiplatform release?

Every horror fan knows that beyond the big-name franchises, there are cult classics that, for one reason or another, never achieved the success they deserved, never received a sequel, and ultimately remained one-off releases.

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, released for Nintendo GameCube in 2002, is one of them. For more than two decades, fans have asked Nintendo to bring the game back through a re-release, remaster, or remake, but those requests have gone unanswered.

That could change—or at least, that is the idea sparked by Stephen Kick, head of Nightdive Studios, [who responded on X to a fan asking about the possibility](X post).

“Eternal Darkness is one of my all-time favorites and deserves the treatment I know Nightdive Studios is capable of. Keep an eye on our Deep Dives...”

Eternal Darkness is one of my all-time favorites and it deserves the treatment I know @NightdiveStudio is capable of. Keep your eye on our Deep Dives...https://t.co/vz038V7xLl https://t.co/zWKhXurv9P — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) September 14, 2026

Is an Eternal Darkness remaster actually possible?

Nightdive Studios has previously discussed the difficulties it has faced when dealing with Nintendo over remasters or remakes of the company’s intellectual properties.

Nintendo is famously protective of its games and has the final say over how its properties are handled. In the case of Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, the IP belongs to Nintendo, which makes a multiplatform release seem like a particularly difficult proposition.

Still, considering Nightdive’s current momentum and its reputation for treating classic games with care, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio managed to strike a deal to bring Silicon Knights’ horror game back.

It is also worth remembering that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Switch 2 includes GameCube games, so while nothing has been confirmed, a surprise involving Eternal Darkness cannot be completely ruled out.