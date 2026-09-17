Rockstar Games announced this morning that, after all, Grand Theft Auto VI will indeed get a physical release on launch day—but it isn’t exactly what players were hoping for. The company has revealed GTA VI: The Album, a new collectible tied to the open-world game that could become highly sought-after when it launches on November 19.

What is GTA VI: The Album?

In recent days, several clues have emerged about one of the most important components of GTA VI: its soundtrack. Several artists, including Travis Scott, have hinted that they will be part of the highly anticipated game through special collaborations. Rockstar has finally put those rumors to rest and unveiled GTA VI: The Album, a record featuring part of the game’s soundtrack.

In a press release, the studio announced a partnership with Atlantic Records to release physical editions of GTA VI: The Album, which will be available on November 19 in both CD and LP formats. Only limited quantities of each product will be manufactured, making them potentially valuable collectibles for fans.

Players will also be able to enjoy the GTA VI soundtrack on digital platforms such as Spotify. The music platform recently launched an advertising campaign announcing that it will feature some of the iconic songs that will give Lucia and Jason’s adventure an extra dose of personality.

For collectors, Rockstar will release 3 exclusive soundtrack editions. These include a limited-edition vinyl with a special design, another vinyl featuring a splatter effect, and a standard CD edition. Some retailers will also carry a version of the vinyl in exclusive colors.

The company encouraged players to stay tuned, as it will soon reveal more details about GTA VI’s dynamic soundtrack, which it described as “the next evolution of in-game radio.” Below, you can see an image of one of the special vinyl editions:

What will GTA VI: The Album include, and how much will it cost?

GTA VI: The Album will feature 34 original tracks created specifically to bring Vice City and Leonida to life. The game’s soundtrack will cover a wide range of genres, with contributions from multiple high-profile artists.

Starting today, players can listen to the album’s first 6 singles on streaming platforms. The lineup includes tracks from Yung Lean, Keith Richards, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and more. Here is the list:

Yung Lean – That’s It

Travis Scott – RHYNO

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

GTA VI: The Album will be available in editions ranging from $19.98 to $124.98 USD. Naturally, the cheapest option will be the CD, while the most expensive editions will be vinyl records that come with posters and other additional collectibles.