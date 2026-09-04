The rumors were true: the next Nintendo Direct is just around the corner, but that’s not the only surprise the Japanese company has in store. This morning, Nintendo confirmed that it is actually preparing 2 presentations for next week, giving fans plenty of announcements and surprises to look forward to.

One of the broadcasts will be a traditional Nintendo Direct featuring first-party and third-party announcements. The other event will be particularly exciting for The Legend of Zelda fans, as it will be dedicated to celebrating the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

When Are the Nintendo Direct and Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct?

Recent reports about the next Nintendo Direct were correct, although Nintendo surprised everyone by announcing 2 presentations for next week. First, the company will host the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, a presentation entirely focused on new projects and other announcements related to the iconic franchise.

The The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will take place on Tuesday, September 8. The presentation will begin at 8:00 AM Mexico City time, meaning fans will have to get up early to catch all the announcements live.

According to Nintendo, the The Legend of Zelda Direct will run for approximately 30 minutes, so the company will likely focus on some of the franchise’s most important upcoming projects. We’ll get into what those announcements could be below.

The general Nintendo Direct will take place one day later, meaning Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch owners also have an appointment on Wednesday, September 9. The presentation will feature first-party and third-party announcements, beginning at 8:00 AM Mexico City time and running for approximately 45 minutes.

Following the presentation, Nintendo will also host a new Treehouse: Live, where it will showcase gameplay from some of the games announced during the Direct. All of the content will be available through Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Of course, we’ll have full coverage of every announcement right here on LEVEL UP.

What Will the September 2026 Nintendo Directs Announce?

It’s difficult to predict what Nintendo will reveal during the general Nintendo Direct, as there have been no major reports or leaks regarding which studios will participate so far. The most likely scenario is that Nintendo will use the presentation to give us another look at some of its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 releases, such as Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

On the other hand, it’s much easier to speculate about what could appear during the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. Nintendo could finally show gameplay from the Ocarina of Time remake and confirm its release date.

There will also likely be more news about the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason. Nintendo could potentially show the first official trailer and reveal additional actors who will be part of this cinematic universe.

Finally, it’s worth remembering that a few weeks ago, a special-edition Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller themed around The Legend of Zelda were reportedly leaked. Both products feature the franchise’s 40th anniversary logo, so there’s a good chance Nintendo will officially unveil them during the special Direct.

With two Nintendo presentations taking place on consecutive days, September could be a huge month for Nintendo fans, especially those waiting for more information about The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

What are you hoping Nintendo announces during these Direct presentations? Are you excited about the possibility of finally seeing the Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know in the comments.