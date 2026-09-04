Microsoft may have moved on from its infamous “This is an Xbox” campaign, but that doesn’t mean the company has abandoned its ambitious plan to bring Xbox games and services to as many devices as possible. The latest proof is a new partnership that will bring the Xbox ecosystem to another major TV brand, allowing more players to enjoy what the platform has to offer without owning a console.

Through an official announcement, Xbox confirmed a partnership with a major television manufacturer and revealed that its app will become available on select TVs sometime this year. Once it arrives, players will only need a compatible television, a controller, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription to start playing.

Unfortunately, the announcement comes at a somewhat awkward time. Xbox recently revealed major changes to its cloud gaming service, which is essential for anyone who wants to access the Xbox ecosystem directly through a television.

XBOX te avisará cuántas horas te quedan de juego en la nube cada mes

The Xbox App Is Coming to More TVs This Year

Xbox has been working to become one of the biggest gaming brands in the industry, and expanding beyond traditional consoles has been a major part of that strategy. Thanks to its investment in cloud gaming, more people can now access its ecosystem without purchasing an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has partnered with Samsung, LG, and Hisense to bring the official Xbox app to a growing selection of smart TVs. Those partnerships have made it possible for more players to access major gaming franchises through Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Now, players interested in this way of gaming have another option. Xbox is bringing its app to TCL televisions, with support coming to select models over the next few months. There is currently no specific release date, however, and Microsoft has yet to reveal the complete list of compatible TVs.

More than 25 countries will have access to the Xbox ecosystem through a compatible TCL television. Once supported, players will be able to stream a wide variety of games through the cloud using an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

“We want to be where the world plays. That means giving players more options for how and where they play, making it easier to access the Xbox experience. Bringing the Xbox app to select TCL smart TVs is another step in that direction. Together, we’re making Xbox gaming more accessible than ever,” the company said in its announcement.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is About to Change Forever, and Cloud Gaming Will Become Less Accessible

On paper, the TCL partnership is great news for anyone waiting for the Xbox app to expand to more televisions. The timing, however, is raising eyebrows. Earlier this week, Xbox revealed that Cloud Gaming will introduce new restrictions starting in November.

For now, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can use Cloud Gaming without a monthly playtime limit. That will change later this year, when monthly hour limits are introduced. Once players use up their allotted time, they will have to purchase additional hour packages if they want to continue streaming games.

Microsoft says operating its cloud gaming infrastructure is becoming increasingly expensive as the service’s user base and the amount of time people spend playing through the cloud continue to grow. The change will hit particularly hard for people who rely on Cloud Gaming to play Xbox games directly on a TV without owning a console.

These are the monthly limits that will take effect in November:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

There is also an important alternative worth keeping in mind. Xbox is testing a free Cloud Gaming tier that will include advertisements, with players seeing commercials when they start a cloud gaming session. This option will provide 1 hour of free play per session, potentially giving players another way to access the service without paying for additional cloud gaming hours.