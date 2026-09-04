Grand Theft Auto VI has everything it needs to become one of the biggest and most important releases of the decade, and perhaps even in gaming history. Millions of players are already getting ready for its November launch, while others have realized that they will need a current-generation console to experience Rockstar’s highly anticipated open-world game.

A considerable portion of the community may have initially been hesitant, but that perception appears to have changed following the game’s latest official presentation. According to a new report, sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S increased significantly after Rockstar Games showed off its latest GTA VI footage.

PS5 and Xbox Sales Surge by More Than 30% Thanks to GTA VI

Right on schedule, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive shared the latest look at GTA VI on Thursday, August 27. The nearly 30-minute presentation was initially released exclusively through Netflix before eventually making its way to YouTube. The unusual marketing strategy generated plenty of discussion, but it also proved to be a major success on streaming platforms.

More importantly, the presentation accomplished what Rockstar wanted: it generated even more excitement for the next installment of the franchise. New data suggests that plenty of players went a step further and decided to purchase a current-generation console to make sure they can play the upcoming open-world title.

A report published by The Game Business cites statistics from NielsenIQ showing a notable increase in hardware sales. In the United Kingdom, PlayStation 5 sales jumped 33% last week, while Xbox Series X|S sales climbed an impressive 34%.

The timing makes it difficult to ignore the connection with Grand Theft Auto VI. The surge came immediately after Rockstar’s latest presentation, suggesting that the highly anticipated sandbox may have convinced many players to finally purchase a console from Sony or Microsoft. The showcase offered an extended look at the game’s open world, new narrative sequences, and several gameplay features.

The report also claims that the GTA VI presentation contributed to consoles selling out at multiple stores around the world. We recently reported that the PS5 Pro was experiencing shortages in the United States, and a similar situation is now being observed in the United Kingdom.

The Console Crisis Continues Despite GTA VI’s Success

Hardware sales for both Microsoft and Sony had stagnated in recent months as component shortages and rising manufacturing costs pushed console prices higher. A major boost caused by Grand Theft Auto VI is obviously good news for both manufacturers, but the overall situation remains far from ideal.

Compared with their original launch prices, the PS5 is now 67% more expensive, while the Xbox Series X costs 50% more. That is why Ronan Patrick, an analyst at Newzoo, warned that any increase in console sales driven by Grand Theft Auto VI may not be as significant as some might expect.

“We expect, thanks to [GTA] and Call of Duty, a boost in the user base, but nothing particularly significant. However, perhaps some of the fears regarding software are exaggerated,” the analyst said.

Commercially, Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be an enormous success, although Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, believes it is still too early to celebrate. Even so, the executive confirmed that the game has already achieved record-breaking preorders, with most of them reportedly coming from the more expensive $100 edition.

Data from Sensor Tower paints an equally impressive picture. Preorders for the open-world game increased by 572% between August 27 and 28 compared with the previous 30-day average, with the latest presentation serving as the apparent catalyst.

The trailer’s reach was enormous as well. More than 30 million people watched the GTA VI presentation on Netflix, further demonstrating the extraordinary level of interest surrounding Rockstar’s next game.

Did you buy a PS5 or Xbox after watching the latest GTA VI presentation? Let us know in the comments!