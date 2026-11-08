2026 has already delivered an exceptional lineup of major video game releases. With so many high-profile titles competing for attention and player budgets, fitting every major release into a schedule can be a challenge. Fortunately for stealth and action fans, one of the year’s most highly rated AAA releases can now be sampled free of charge on consoles and PC.

This video game got strong reviews from both critics and fans, despite facing some controversy prior to its official launch earlier this year. Xbox and PC players can already try it at no cost, while PlayStation 5 fans will be able to join in the fun very soon.

007 First Light Can Be Played on PS5, XBOX, and PC For Free

The video game in question is none other than 007 First Light, the latest entry in the iconic film and literary franchise. Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the renowned Hitman series and published by Amazon MGM Studios, the project launched at the end of May 2026 and was generally well received by the community. Despite some controversy surrounding character design and the portrayal of James Bond, the game garnered very positive reviews.

Currently, 007 First Light holds an average score of 87 on Metacritic and boasts over 40,000 positive reviews on Steam. Simply put, it stands as one of the standout titles of 2026. Those who haven’t yet decided to buy it will be able to try it for free thanks to a new initiative.

In an official announcement, IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios revealed the launch of the Free Starter Pack. Essentially a glorified demo, it grants free access to the prologue of this stealth-action game though does not allow players to enjoy the entire adventure.

Despite this, the first mission of 007 First Light offers a general overview of the mechanics that shape the experience and allows players to become familiar with the title’s narrative. It lasts a reasonable 60 minutes, making it a great opportunity for players to decide whether the game meets their expectations.

The prologue finds James Bond stranded on an icy beach in the middle of an operation, forcing him to navigate a camp to find a way to escape and survive. The conclusion of this part of the story sets up the events of the rest of the campaign.

Full Version of 007 First Light Is Up to 50% Off

The Free Starter Pack for 007 First Light is now available for download on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, while PlayStation 5 users will have to wait until November 10 to download it from the digital store.

Trial progress will carry over to the full version should players decide to purchase it. This means that there will be no need to replay the prologue and fans can pick up James Bond’s adventure right where they left off.

However, playing only the prologue might be disappointing, given that the main campaign lasts up to 20 hours. Luckily, IO Interactive followed the demo release with a series of discounts allowing players to purchase the full title at a very accessible price.

Currently, the Deluxe Edition of 007 First Light has a 50% discount on PS5 and costs $39.99 USD. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition on Xbox can be acquired for $41.99 USD. Finally, PC players can buy the most complete version of the game for just $47.99 USD MXN thanks to a 40% discount.

PlayStation 5 players who are still on the fence and don’t want to wait until November 10 to play IO Interactive’s title will be glad to know that an exclusive one-hour trial launched for PS Plus Premium in early November, letting them explore the game ahead of release. If they move fast enough, fans can even advance beyond the prologue.

Are you trying out this demo? Would you recommend this game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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