Uncertainty continues to cloud the timeline for the next generation of gaming hardware. Tech giants remain tight-lipped and a widespread memory crisis threatens to drive prices up. However, Sony has finally broken its silence regarding the PlayStation 6 and offered some good news.

In its latest financial reporting, the company highlighted the continued momentum of the PlayStation 5, despite criticism and backlash. More notably, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao reaffirmed that groundwork for the company’s next-generation system is actively underway, offering key insights into how Sony plans to navigate the upcoming arrival of the PlayStation 6.

Tao also directly addressed the elephant in the room: how the ongoing memory shortage will affect Sony’s broader business strategy and consumer pricing in the months ahead.

What Did Sony Say About the PlayStation 6?

Industry forecasts for the upcoming console cycle are not particularly optimistic. Analysts warn that both the PlayStation 6 and Microsoft’s rumored “Project Helix” could exceed the $1,000 threshold, driven by the escalating cost and scarcity of essential components, particularly memory modules.

These supply chain constraints have fueled speculation that both Sony and Microsoft might be forced to delay their next-gen consoles as they currently lack a release date. Addressing these concerns during a recent investor briefing, Tao explained that Sony’s primary focus for the remainder of the fiscal year is to deepen ecosystem monetization and expand its active user base.

“We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-generation platform. From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform. For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform,” she explained.

While industry analysts project a launch window between 2028 and 2029, years expected to coincide with peak memory supply constraints, delaying the launch further carries its own risks. With component prices unlikely to cool significantly in the near term, holding back hardware offers no guarantee of lower manufacturing costs down the road.

The good news is that PlayStation is moving forward as planned and has a strategy to tackle the memory crisis, which could help the development and launch of the PS6 in the long run.

PlayStation’s Strategy to Tackle the Memory Crisis

The PlayStation 5 has already seen multiple regional price increases in recent years due to the memory crisis affecting the supply chain. To prevent further adjustments, Sony has been aggressively negotiating to lock in key components for the long haul.

Tao confirmed that Sony has made major strides on this front, securing enough memory inventory to meet its hardware sales projections through March 2028. This supply cushion effectively insulates the PS5 from near-term price hikes while offering a glimpse into their strategy for the PS6.

“Regarding memory procurement for the next fiscal year, based on discussions held so far with various suppliers, we have aligned on the quantity of memory needed for our projected unit sales,” she said.

Still, challenges remain. Early industry reports suggest that the PS6 and Project Helix will be very expensive consoles. Early estimates indicate that the RAM and NAND storage alone for Sony’s next system could exceed $680 in manufacturing costs, which makes it very possible that it may have a price tag of over $1,000.

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