Rumors of imminent studio closures within Xbox have intensified in recent days, though Microsoft has yet to issue any official statement. A well-placed source has revealed that while the situation is dire, studio heads are actively exploring every possible avenue to stave off shutdown, and no definitive actions have been taken.

The outlook for Xbox’s internal development arm is increasingly grim. Following a company-wide event earlier this week, it became publicly apparent that the performance of Microsoft’s gaming division has fallen short of expectations, prompting leadership to consider swift and potentially unpopular measures.

Uncertainty now pervades the majority of teams that once comprised the ambitious Xbox Game Studios portfolio. While some may ultimately survive the restructuring, others are fighting for their futures behind closed doors.

Jason Schreier: Negotiations Underway to Prevent Shutdowns

Acclaimed games journalist Jason Schreier (via Idle Sloth on X) has offered a more nuanced view of the ongoing turmoil.

According to his reporting, the number of studios at risk is greater than previously indicated in earlier leaks but crucially, not a single closure has been finalized.

“There’s going to be more. There are a lot of negotiations going on right now. One more thing is that you might see headlines right now saying, “Hey, Xbox is shutting down X Studio.” And while that’s kind of true, it’s not entirely true because, again, all of these studio heads are in conversations, in negotiations with Xbox at the moment. In some cases, we might see studios spinning off. In some cases, we might see studios trying to find other buyers, like other publishers who might be interested in them. So it’s not like nothing has been kind of executed just yet. That is going to happen in a few weeks. So again the full picture is not entirely clear. We will see it happening soon. We will find out more in the next few days and weeks,” Jason Schreier said.

Xbox usaría trailer de Senua para vender a Ninja Theory (imagen: Xbox, LEVEL UP)

Which Studios Are Most at Risk?

Based on multiple reports from reputable journalists and industry insiders, the following studios appear to be in the most precarious positions:

Compulsion Games: Following the disappointing commercial and critical reception of We Happy Few and South of Midnight .

Ninja Theory: Despite critical acclaim for the Hellblade series, the franchise failed to achieve significant commercial traction. The cancellation of their psychological horror project, Project Mara, has further fueled concerns about the studio’s future.

Double Fine: Led by industry veteran Tim Schafer, the beloved studio is said to be in active discussions with Xbox to either find a suitable buyer or pursue independence once again.

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