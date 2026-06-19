In a significant pivot from its recent multiplatform push, Playstation is scaling back its release of single-player titles on PC, a move that will see highly anticipated games like Marvel’s Wolverine remain exclusive to the PS5. The decision follows a period of underwhelming returns from the company’s experimental foray into the PC gaming market.

Hideaki Nishino, head of PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment, has addressed the strategic overhaul, which is expected to shape the company’s approach for the remainder of the current console generation and into the PS6 era regarding AAA titles.

Behind PlayStation’s Decision to Keep Single-Player Titles Exclusive to PS5

While the company had initially hoped that blockbuster games would capture significant market share on Steam and the Epic Games Store, sales figures ultimately fell short of expectations, making the cost and effort of porting unsustainable.

As such, it’s understandable that the company would adjust its strategy and pause the release of its single-player titles on PC, especially in the wake of its live-service games underperforming, which will now be the only projects to remain multiplatform.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (vía ResetEra), Hideaki Nishino was asked about this strategic pivot and what it means for PlayStation’s future. The executive explained that the company has no plans to abandon the PC market entirely, acknowledging that certain games still find a strong fit there.

According to Nishino, PC offers a valuable opportunity to maximize the experience of specific types of productions, particularly live-service games. However, he emphasized that the console audience remains and will always be their primary focus.

In addition, he reaffirmed the importance of exclusives and single-player experiences, viewing them as essential to the brand’s identity and as a way to “further refine the value of the experience” that PlayStation delivers, reinforcing the unique appeal and commitment the company offers to its players.

“Our current main policy is that, for single-player games developed in-house, we will further refine the value of the gaming experience that PlayStation can offer. At the same time, we believe it is important for live-service games to reach a wider audience through online multiplayer, so we continue to view releases on both PS5 and PC as the standard,” he said.

Hideaki Nishino: director de SIE

A Hybrid Strategy Where Quality Is Paramount

As a result, PlayStation will now refocus its efforts on a hybrid model: preserving its premier AAA single-player experiences as console exclusives, while continuing to release live-service titles across both PS5 and PC.

While the company has faced notable setbacks in the live-service space, most prominently with the troubled rollout of Concord and ongoing challenges surrounding titles like Marathon, Nishino insisted that PlayStation remains committed to delivering high-quality interactive experiences across all genres.

“Regardless of the platform, we will make decisions based on the principle of delivering the best possible gaming experience that maximizes each title’s unique features,” he said.

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