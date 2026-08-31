Pokémon TCG has become the stage for some of the most exciting Pokémon battles in recent years. We got the clearest example during the Masters Division final at the Pokémon World Championships 2026, where Argentina’s Diego Cassiraga faced Andrew Hedrick in a championship match that did not end with glory for Latin America, but certainly delivered plenty of unforgettable moments.

The Pokémon TCG Masters final was a battle between two of the most dominant decks of the past few months. On one side was Andrew Hedrick with a Dragapult ex deck, which had an unfavorable matchup against the Alakazam deck that carried Diego Cassiraga all the way to the Pokémon World Championships final.

In the first game, Diego Cassiraga quickly gained a significant advantage after setting up his Alakazam and filling his hand with cards that could easily take down his opponent’s Dragapult ex.

If you’re unfamiliar with the deck Cassiraga brought to the tournament, it revolves around Alakazam, a Pokémon that places 2 damage counters for each card in your hand. By taking advantage of its synergy with cards that allow him to draw more cards, Cassiraga can deal massive amounts of damage with a single-Prize Pokémon.

Hedrick could do little more than try to keep his game alive once his opponent was only two points away from winning. Fortunately for him, a miracle play gave him a way back into the game. Just when it seemed impossible, Hedrick found a Stadium card that removed Cassiraga’s Battle Cage, which was preventing him from damaging Pokémon on the Bench.

That allowed Hedrick to knock out several of Cassiraga’s Pokémon and steal the first game of the night.

However, there was still plenty of history left to write. In Pokémon TCG, the winner is determined by a best-of-three series, meaning Cassiraga still had a chance to turn things around.

Luck initially appeared to be on the Argentine’s side, as Hedrick started the second game with a difficult hand. However, it didn’t take long for him to get three Dreepy onto the field.

Meanwhile, Cassiraga was doing exactly what his deck demanded: taking advantage of every tool available to draw as many cards as possible and build a hand large enough to take down any Dragapult with a single attack.

Things were going well for Diego. Before his opponent could evolve even one of his Dreepy, Cassiraga used a Rare Candy to evolve his Abra and get Alakazam into the Active Spot.

Despite having everything he needed to eliminate Hedrick’s first Dreepy, Diego chose not to attack. It was a risky decision that left many viewers scratching their heads.

For the next few minutes, everything seemed to be going Cassiraga’s way. Then came a crucial moment: Hedrick drew a Red Card, the perfect counter to his opponent’s strategy.

The following turns delivered some of the most tense moments of the entire final. Hedrick remained patient, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use his secret weapons and finish off his opponent. Meanwhile, Diego stuck to his game plan, trying to make every part of his strategy work perfectly so he could force a deciding game.

So, who won the gamble?

Hedrick’s patience paid off. He managed to turn the tables and ultimately secured the Pokémon TCG World Championship title, ending Cassiraga’s impressive run at the tournament.

Even though the Argentine player fell short of the championship, his run to the final was an incredible achievement and gave Latin American fans plenty to celebrate.

What did you think of the Pokémon TCG final? Which moment will you remember the most? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to check out all our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.