The day of the Pokémon World Championships 2026 final has arrived, and as is tradition, the finals kicked off with the decisive Pokémon UNITE match. This time, France’s KOMAÏ faced off against Japan’s powerhouse organization, ZETA DIVISION. As always in these situations, only one team could walk away as champion.

The final opened with an exciting first match, as both teams gave everything they had to secure the first point and gain a psychological advantage over their opponents. However, ZETA DIVISION’s strength ultimately prevailed, with a Groudon capture proving decisive and beginning to tip the balance in favor of the Japanese squad.

The second match followed a similar pace, with exciting moments and intense direct engagements. What didn’t change was ZETA DIVISION’s dominance on the scoreboard, as there were several moments when the Japanese team had three times as many points as their opponents. Of course, KOMAÏ refused to simply stand by and made several attempts to mount a comeback. Unfortunately for the French squad, their efforts weren’t enough to change what increasingly looked like a story already written.

Match three: what happened?

The script changed completely. KOMAÏ launched a powerful offensive and had already scored more than 200 points before the clock reached the five-minute mark. ZETA DIVISION did its best to respond and gradually climbed back up the scoreboard, but a battle over Rayquaza ultimately gave the European team control of the match.

When time ran out, KOMAÏ secured its first point and proved that it had made it to the Pokémon UNITE World Championship final for a reason.

A battle for Groudon made all the difference

By the fourth match, things were clear for KOMAÏ: it was now or never, and the team had to capitalize on the momentum from the previous game. Meanwhile, ZETA DIVISION knew that any mistake could put both teams on equal footing and turn the final into a completely different battle.

That combination produced an incredibly close match, with both squads fighting tooth and nail for every opportunity to take control.

The turning point came during a battle for Groudon in the final minutes of the match. Almost miraculously, ZETA DIVISION managed to defeat the Legendary Pokémon, creating a 100-point lead that proved crucial.

The final moments were incredibly tense, but ZETA DIVISION ultimately maintained its advantage and continued scoring points, securing the victory and becoming the new Pokémon UNITE World Champion.

What did you think of the Pokémon UNITE grand final at the Pokémon World Championships 2026? What do you think was the best moment of the tournament? Tell us in the comments!

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