The Pokémon World Championships 2026 are underway, and little by little, we are discovering the Trainers who are becoming world champions across Pokémon’s different games and categories. Moments ago, the Pokémon GO final came to an end, and after several incredibly stressful moments, GGs489hiromaru became the new world champion.

Before becoming the Pokémon GO champion, GGs489hiromaru had to face a powerful opponent: MEweedle. Throughout the long match, both players battled through an intense showdown filled with emotions, unexpected turns and, above all, extremely stressful moments.

This wasn’t only because of the incredible tension surrounding what was happening with their Pokémon. On more than one occasion, the results had to be reviewed, while some matches had to be replayed. This gradually took a toll on both players, whose expressions made it clear that they were growing tired of the circumstances.

However, someone had to come out on top, and that player was GGs489hiromaru. With Tinkaton, Lickilicky, Shadow Ninetales, Hisuian Electrode and the rest of his team, the Japanese player claimed victory and became the undisputed Pokémon GO World Champion.

GGs489hiromaru now has a unique emote

GGs489hiromaru didn’t just take home a trophy. He also earned something that no other Pokémon GO player has ever had before.

The new world champion received a special outfit and emote that prove he is the Pokémon GO champion of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.

The emote features his Pokémon GO avatar holding up the Pokémon World Championships trophy. He also received an outfit that allows his avatar to dress like the Pikachu that serves as this year’s tournament mascot.

With this, GGs489hiromaru will have a unique way to show the world that he is the new Pokémon GO world champion.

So, if you ever happen to run into him at a Gym or Raid, you’ll know you’re standing alongside one of the best Pokémon GO players in the world—and now, one of the game’s champions in history.

And you, did you watch the Pokémon GO final? What was the best moment of the match for you? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to check out all our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.