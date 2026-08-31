The Pokémon World Championships 2026 delivered three days of exciting action as thousands of Trainers from around the world gathered in San Francisco, California, to celebrate their love for Pokémon. While the event was packed with activations, announcements and other activities, we can’t forget the main reason why the World Championships exist: to crown the new Pokémon world champions.

With so many matches, emotional moments and announcements taking place throughout the weekend, it’s easy to miss some of the winners. So, to make sure you know exactly who won each competition, here’s a complete list of the champions from every game and division featured at the Pokémon World Championships 2026.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the winners.

Pokémon Champions

Masters

1st Place: Takuma Yamazaki (Japan)

2nd Place: Hiroshi Onishi (Japan)

Senior

1st Place: Vikram Thiagarajan (United Kingdom)

2nd Place: Carlos Verástegui (Peru)

Junior

1st Place: Kazuki Kage (Japan)

2nd Place: Kazutaka Hatahori (Japan)

Pokémon TCG

Masters

1st Place: Andrew Hedrick / Dragapult (United States)

2nd Place: Diego Cassiraga / Alakazam (Argentina)

Senior

1st Place: Jake N. / Alakazam (United States)

2nd Place: Cobey Huh

Junior

1st Place: Yuta Araki / Dragapult (Japan)

2nd Place: Luke Giffen / Dragapult (United States)

Pokémon GO

1st Place: GGs489hiromaru (Japan)

2nd Place: MEweedle (Switzerland)

3rd Place: NnnnnKonToNoooo (Japan)

Pokémon UNITE

1st Place: ZETA DIVISION (Japan)

2nd Place: KOMAÏ (France)

And you, did you think the Pokémon World Championships 2026 delivered an exciting final stage? Which moments from the tournament stood out the most to you? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to check out all our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.