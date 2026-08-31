Pokémon World Championships 2026: Full List of Winners From Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO
After months of competition, we finally know the best Pokémon players of the season
The Pokémon World Championships 2026 delivered three days of exciting action as thousands of Trainers from around the world gathered in San Francisco, California, to celebrate their love for Pokémon. While the event was packed with activations, announcements and other activities, we can’t forget the main reason why the World Championships exist: to crown the new Pokémon world champions.
With so many matches, emotional moments and announcements taking place throughout the weekend, it’s easy to miss some of the winners. So, to make sure you know exactly who won each competition, here’s a complete list of the champions from every game and division featured at the Pokémon World Championships 2026.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the winners.
Pokémon Champions
Masters
- 1st Place: Takuma Yamazaki (Japan)
- 2nd Place: Hiroshi Onishi (Japan)
Senior
- 1st Place: Vikram Thiagarajan (United Kingdom)
- 2nd Place: Carlos Verástegui (Peru)
Junior
- 1st Place: Kazuki Kage (Japan)
- 2nd Place: Kazutaka Hatahori (Japan)
Pokémon TCG
Masters
- 1st Place: Andrew Hedrick / Dragapult (United States)
- 2nd Place: Diego Cassiraga / Alakazam (Argentina)
Senior
- 1st Place: Jake N. / Alakazam (United States)
- 2nd Place: Cobey Huh
Junior
- 1st Place: Yuta Araki / Dragapult (Japan)
- 2nd Place: Luke Giffen / Dragapult (United States)
Pokémon GO
- 1st Place: GGs489hiromaru (Japan)
- 2nd Place: MEweedle (Switzerland)
- 3rd Place: NnnnnKonToNoooo (Japan)
Pokémon UNITE
- 1st Place: ZETA DIVISION (Japan)
- 2nd Place: KOMAÏ (France)
And you, did you think the Pokémon World Championships 2026 delivered an exciting final stage? Which moments from the tournament stood out the most to you? Let us know in the comments.
Follow this link to check out all our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.
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