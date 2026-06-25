To say that Grand Theft Auto VI is highly anticipated would be a significant understatement. As the most pivotal release of 2026 and maybe the entire decade, the game has generated immense excitement, and it is hardly surprising that impatient fans are eager to get their hands on Rockstar Games’ latest title. Unfortunately, criminals are all too ready to exploit this enthusiasm for their own gain.

With Take-Two Interactive set to activate pre-orders on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in a matter of days, the hype has reached unprecedented levels. This surge in interest has created a prime opportunity for fraudsters to deceive unwary fans and, in more severe cases, directly compromise their systems with malware and trojans.

Alleged GTA VI Early Access is Fake

Early this week, renowned cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes published a report detailing a novel scam targeting GTA VI enthusiasts. According to their findings, fraudsters are peddling purported early access to the game in exchange for hundreds of dollars paid in cryptocurrency.

These deceptive operations typically operate through websites that project an air of exclusivity and sophistication, often featuring AI-generated designs, though they are easily identifiable as fraudulent upon closer inspection, especially because they fail to employ official Rockstar logos.

One such platform, Malwarebytes noted, charges $250 USD for the promise of playing GTA VI up to five months ahead of its official release date. Crucially, the scammers accept payments exclusively via Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum.

The modus operandi is deceptively simple: users are instructed to send the required funds and await a payment confirmation code, after which they must input their transaction ID to “unlock” the download. That download, of course, never materializes. It is a kind of fraud that has already raised red flags across the security community.

Because crypto payments cannot be reversed, this method has become a preferred vehicle for cybercriminals capitalizing on player impatience.

Experts emphasize that any website claiming to offer early access to GTA VI operates without authorization from Rockstar Games and should be treated as patently fraudulent. The takeaway is unequivocal: “You pay, you receive nothing, and given that the payment was made in cryptocurrency, there is typically no recourse for recovering your funds.”

GTA IV-Related Malware Attacks on the Rise

Regrettably, this case represents just one facet of a broader wave of online scams. At the end of May, reports confirmed a sharp uptick in fraudulent schemes and virus-laden attacks, fueled by persistent rumors that pre-orders for the Rockstar title were imminent.

Earlier this month, NordVPN, another specialized security platform, released its own analysis outlining the nefarious tactics employed by criminals to drain the wallets of distracted players and, in worst-case scenarios, infect their machines with trojans.

According to NordVPN’s research, some fraudulent sites are offering fake keys that supposedly unlock Beta access. Notably, the vast majority of these scams are directed at PC and mobile users, platforms that will not receive GTA VI at launch.

Additionally, the firm warns of websites distributing alleged modified versions of the game, which are in fact trojan-laden packages designed to compromise victims’ devices, alongside bogus advertisements for fake Android ports.

In light of these threats, security experts strongly advise against downloading any game-related content from third-party sources, carefully verify URLs to confirm they are visiting legitimate pages, and to remain deeply skeptical of any offers promising early access or Beta trials.

Let us know. Have you fallen victim to any of these scams? Share your comments in the section below.

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