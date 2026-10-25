The use of artificial intelligence has sparked debate over the ethics of generative tools, particularly when it comes to art and activities involving human creativity. In this case, fighting game legend Dominique “SonicFox” McLean found themselves caught up in the controversy after being invited to Nexcon 2026, a geek culture convention scheduled to take place November 14–15 in Norman, Oklahoma.

The player announced that they had canceled their contract with Nexcon 2026 after discovering an AI-generated image used to promote their appearance at the event. The controversy began on October 20, when a user on X shared promotional material featuring SonicFox’s fursona alongside other guests. SonicFox condemned the use of artificial intelligence, calling the situation disrespectful.

Not sure who’s in charge of Nexcon but I absolutely refuse to have my likeness be AI generated and my interest in attending as a special guest has dropped to 0.



Incredibly disrespectful. https://t.co/cEaTUgUlrx — SonicFox (@SonicFox) October 20, 2026

SonicFox Accepts the Apology but Stands by Their Decision

SonicFox is known for using social media to discuss the competitive gaming scene, while also being outspoken about a wide range of issues. In this case, they expressed surprise at seeing the promotional image and firmly rejected the use of AI-generated artwork.

They also made it clear that the incident had completely eliminated their interest in attending the convention. In a subsequent post, they confirmed that they had canceled their contract and would no longer attend the event.

“Not sure who’s in charge of Nexcon but I absolutely refuse to have my likeness be AI generated and my interest in attending as a special guest has dropped to 0.

“Incredibly disrespectful.”

Following the cancellation, Ty Bailey, one of the founders of Ninjutsu Entertainment, the company behind Nexcon, released a video taking responsibility for what happened and asking the player to reconsider.

Bailey attempted to explain that he and his business partner didn’t have enough money to hire artists because of expenses associated with organizing Nexcon 2026. He also acknowledged their lack of experience organizing events of this kind and issued a public apology.

However, the apology did not change SonicFox’s position. The 2XKO and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls player was receptive to the organizer’s remorse but made it clear that actions have consequences. They suggested that the organizers cancel their contract with SonicFox and use the money to hire real artists instead. If they did so, SonicFox might consider attending next year.

“I’m a forgiving person and I can hear the remorse in your voice so I forgive you.

“However, there are still consequences to said actions that will prompt me not to attend.

“Use the money you offered me in contract to hire artists, and maybe next year I’ll reconsider. Sorry.”

What do you think about this situation? Do you believe SonicFox made the right decision? Let us know in the comments.

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