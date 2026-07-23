PlayStation Plus is set to receive an exciting new batch of games today, yet Sony has just delivered a clarification that is bound to frustrate a significant number of PlayStation 5 owners. The unexpected adjustment, which specifically affects PS Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) tier subscribers, stems from a mistake by the company.

In an official post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony extended an apology to its community, acknowledging that many players would likely feel disappointed by the misstep. The company took the opportunity to explain the error about one of the recently announced subscription titles.

Sony Clarifies Key Detail About PlayStation Plus Additions

Beginning today, PS Plus subscribers gain access to a diverse roster of games, spanning first-party exclusives, high-profile third-party AAA releases, indie gems, and select classics from the PlayStation 2 era. The error in question, however, revolves specifically around one of those retro offerings.

PlayStation had originally announced the arrival of Indigo Prophecy, Quantic Dream’s cult classic also known as Fahrenheit, to the service’s catalog. The issue arose when the company referenced a native PS5 version of the game, which in reality does not exist. While the title is playable on the current-gen console, it is only through backward compatibility with the enhanced PS4 edition released several years ago.

The blog post initially suggested that a native, upgraded PS5 port was in development, but this proved to be inaccurate. The publication has since been updated with a formal correction, explicitly stating that no such native version is planned.

“An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated a PS5 version of Indigo Prophecy (called Fahrenheit in some markets) is planned, and that it will be available in Japan and Asia,” the company clarified.

That being said, Indigo Prophecy will still arrive on PlayStation Plus today just not in the form some Quantic Dream fans had anticipated. The original 2005 release was widely acclaimed for its narrative-driven approach, which came to define the studio’s signature storytelling style. It follows a man accused of murder and the detectives determined to uncover the truth, set within a tense thriller steeped in mystery and supernatural elements.

Which Games Arrive on PlayStation Plus Today?

Aside from the Indigo Prophecy correction, Sony has announced no further changes to the lineup, meaning subscribers can still look forward to an impressive selection of titles. The standout additions are undoubtedly Rise of the Ronin, a PS5 exclusive from Team Ninja, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s immersive adaptation of James Cameron’s blockbuster film franchise.

Additional highlights include Dying Light, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, and several other surprises. The complete roster of games joining PlayStation Plus is as follows:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Rise of the Ronin

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Dying Light

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Snow Bros. Wonderland

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy

Indigo Prophecy

For more news on PlayStation Plus, click here.