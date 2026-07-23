XBOX Game Pass has long been regarded as one of the best value propositions in gaming, leading many players to dream of seeing it arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. While Microsoft itself had previously entertained that possibility, the company ultimately failed. That changed recently thanks to the ingenuity of the community, as a Sony system has now been modified to run the service, though with a caveat that may not be to everyone’s liking.

A social media user recently stunned the gaming community by demonstrating that XBOX Game Pass can indeed be used on a non-Microsoft console. The demonstration showcased cloud-based gameplay of major franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, and Forza, all delivered through XBOX Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s streaming platform.

Players Manage to Use XBOX Game Pass on PlayStation Console

The feat was made possible by Day-OS, a developer and modder who created a native client that enables XBOX Game Pass functionality on the PlayStation Vita. Sony’s handheld enjoyed considerable popularity when it launched in 2012, but the company eventually abandoned it following its commercial underperformance. In the years since, however, the community has kept the device alive through projects that push its capabilities far beyond Sony’s original vision.

One such project is GreenVita, an application that allows Vita owners to access XBOX Cloud Gaming and stream Microsoft’s most iconic franchises. As one might expect, the project operates without official endorsement from either XBOX or Sony, and it requires users to jailbreak their consoles.

According to technical details shared by the developer, the app leverages hardware-accelerated H.264 video decoding alongside VitaSDK, an open-source development toolkit, to enable the PlayStation Vita to handle XBOX’s streaming services. The device can run titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 without major performance issues, since all processing occurs remotely in the cloud.

The results have drawn considerable praise from Vita enthusiasts and gamers alike, serving as a compelling demonstration of cloud gaming services like XBOX Cloud Gaming.

A Project with No Official Support and Several Issues

The idea of enjoying XBOX’s AAA titles and other games on a PlayStation Vita with a subscription sounds great, but it’s not perfect. Beyond the requirement of jailbreaking the console, it is not a premiere experience, as the application is still in its early development stages.

In addition, the PlayStation Vita relies on a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection, which may not deliver the bandwidth required for smooth cloud gaming. Additionally, the console’s relatively small screen can feel cramped for modern AAA titles, and control mapping may frustrate some users.

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