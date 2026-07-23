Having watched PlayStation reap the benefits of timed exclusivity deals, Microsoft sought to replicate that strategy with select titles. The outcome fell short of expectations, however, because the user base was just not the same.

Beyond market positioning, it is the financial side of these decisions that now draws the most scrutiny. Recent reports have revealed that Microsoft paid an exorbitant sum to secure exclusivity for a game that, ultimately, still made its way to PlayStation 5.

XBOX Paid Millions of Dollars for the Temporary Exclusivity of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

One of Xbox’s few notable exclusive games was S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The GSC Game World survival title endured a six-year development cycle, further complicated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The game launched on PC and Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2024, and was available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Yet just one year later, it debuted on PS5.

In an interview with the YouTube channel OLDBoi (via Insider-Gaming), GSC Game World founder Sergiy Grygorovych disclosed that Microsoft’s payment for timed exclusivity actually exceeded the game’s total development budget.

“The money we received was more than what Stalker 2 cost to make,” Grygorovych stated. “It was paid out before day one.”

While he did not provide exact figures, industry estimates place the development budget of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at roughly $70 million. If those estimates are accurate, Xbox’s exclusivity fee surpassed that sum.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl tuvo exclusividad en XBOX durante un año

A Deal Driven by YouTube Hype

The internal decision-making at Microsoft Gaming during Phil Spencer’s tenure remains largely opaque, but external observers have long noted a pattern of seemingly reactive and impulsive moves.

According to Grygorovych, GSC Game World was aware that both Xbox and PlayStation were actively pursuing timed exclusivity arrangements for various titles, yet the studio never expected to be on their radar.

That changed when Microsoft took note of the soaring viewership numbers for a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 trailer. Within one week, the company had approached the developers with contracts in hand, eager to finalize an agreement.

For more news on the gaming and entertainment industries, click here.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.