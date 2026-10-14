After several price hikes, video game consoles have become a real luxury. That’s why a recent PlayStation announcement caught everyone by surprise: the company is launching a new budget PS5. That’s not the only surprise, as the console will debut on the same day as Grand Theft Auto VI, the highly anticipated title from Rockstar Games.

It sounds like the perfect opportunity to buy a console and enjoy the franchise’s latest installment without spending too much. However, there’s a catch: the cheaper PS5 won’t be available to everyone, as it will be exclusive to a single region.

Here’s the PS5 Midnight Black launching alongside GTA VI, and how much it will cost

The popularity of GTA VI is enormous and has driven console sales up worldwide. This has caused PS5 shortages in some regions, forcing Sony to introduce new requirements for purchasing one of its consoles. In response, the Japanese company has decided to announce a new, more affordable PS5 model.

It’s called the PS5 Midnight Black, and as its name suggests, the console is entirely black. This is a digital-only model that comes with a matching black DualSense controller, making it a great option for players who don’t want the console’s standard white design.

The new PS5 model will debut on a special date: November 19. This means players will be able to purchase it on the same day GTA VI, one of the most anticipated games of the year’s final stretch, launches. However, the most striking thing about the PS5 Midnight Black is its price.

A standard digital PS5 currently sells for $599 USD, following the price increases Sony announced in March. The new model will cost the equivalent of just $380 USD, making it a particularly appealing deal at a time when consoles are becoming increasingly expensive.

It’s worth remembering that consumer technology prices have skyrocketed due to several factors, including the memory crisis, component shortages, tariffs, and inflation. The outlook isn’t particularly encouraging, as further console price increases are expected in 2027.

That’s why the PS5 Midnight Black is an attractive option for anyone who doesn’t yet own a system to play GTA VI. The bad news is that distribution will be limited, and the console won’t reach every region.

PlayStation volvió a la cima en Japón gracias al PlayStation 5 Slim

The new budget PS5 will only be available in this region

Unfortunately, Sony has only confirmed the new budget PS5’s launch in one country: Japan. The console will officially sell for ¥55,000 JPY, equivalent to the aforementioned $380 USD. Importing one might seem like an excellent way to save money, but there’s a catch.

The PS5 Midnight Black is based on the console’s Japan-exclusive version. This means it is region-locked, and its system language cannot be changed, so it can only be used in Japanese. Additionally, it only works with Japanese PlayStation Network accounts.

It’s unlikely that a PS5 at this price will launch worldwide. There’s also little chance of seeing the same model with an international version of the system, especially since Midnight Black console covers are already available separately.