After years of relatively lax oversight, the PlayStation Store appears to be undergoing a significant cleanup. The days of shovelware (cheaply made titles and shameless clones designed primarily to turn a quick profit) may be numbered.

Citing a report from VGC, the company’s revised guidelines now impose stricter quality and originality requirements, making it considerably more difficult for publishers to fast-track large quantities of derivative content. Sony’s stated aim, sources suggest, is to elevate the overall quality of the storefront and protect users from buggy, uninspired, or even copyright-infringing products.

Recently, Afil Games, a Brazilian studio known for releasing high-volume, budget-friendly titles, recently stated that the majority of its 140-game catalog has been removed from the PS Store, a clear sign that Sony’s new policies are being enforced aggressively.

A representative from Afil Games acknowledged the shift, noting that the submission process is no longer as permissive as it once was. It is expected that the volume of shovelware on the platform will decline sharply over the coming months, as other specialist publishers are likely to face similar repercussions.

Afil Games asegura que sus juegos no son una estafa y solo ofrecen propuestas sencillas y accesibles

What Is Shovelware and How Does It Affect Gaming?

Shovelware refers to video games produced with minimal effort, often reusing assets, offering simplistic mechanics, and delivering a shallow user experience. While the practice is not new, it has flourished in the digital era, where developers can flood stores with numerous releases at low cost and with little oversight.

The proliferation of such content carries tangible downsides for the broader gaming ecosystem. It clutters storefronts, making it harder for players to discover genuinely innovative or polished titles, and it can overshadow the work of independent developers who invest considerable time and resources into their projects. Over time, consumer trust may also erode as players grow weary of sifting through subpar offerings.

For platform holders like Sony, the challenge lies not only in enforcing stricter rules but also in refining recommendation algorithms and curation systems to ensure quality games receive the visibility they deserve.

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