While thousands of players are trying to save Mass Effect, a report has revealed new details about BioWare’s closure. There’s no denying that the studio stumbled with its most recent releases, raising alarm bells at Electronic Arts. However, other major factors also sealed its fate.

Jason Schreier, a journalist for Bloomberg, published a report this morning examining the role Star Wars played in BioWare’s closure and the cancellation of the new Mass Effect. According to his sources, George Lucas’ franchise was one of the main reasons EA turned its back on the iconic RPG developer.

EA Chose to Bet on Star Wars Instead of Mass Effect and BioWare

It’s no secret that games like Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard contributed to BioWare’s downfall. None of these titles lived up to fans’ expectations, let alone EA’s commercial goals. As a result, the entertainment giant had plenty of reasons to get rid of the studio, especially following its sale to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

In his latest report, Jason Schreier notes that BioWare’s situation was actually more complicated. At one point, EA found itself at a crossroads: it had to choose between betting on a new Star Wars project or making the new Mass Effect a reality, a game that had already been in development for some time.

Both franchises have enormous potential thanks to their iconic characters and compelling science fiction universes. However, Mass Effect was going through a rough patch, while Star Wars remained hugely popular despite its ups and downs.

Schreier claims that EA ultimately decided to bet on Disney’s franchise when it had the opportunity to make Star Wars Battlefront 3, a project reportedly being handled by the creators of Battlefield and Apex Legends. Of course, EA’s sale was another major factor that shaped the future of BioWare and Mass Effect.

EA had to carefully review its portfolio of franchises to determine its new priorities and reduce risks. After several failures, shutting down BioWare was a logical decision for the company. Bloomberg also cites internal disagreements among EA executives as another possible reason behind the studio’s closure.

In short, EA saw Star Wars and Battlefront 3 as a less risky bet, although there are also concerning details about the franchise’s new multiplayer game.

Development on Star Wars Battlefront 3 Has Not Started

Currently, more than 284,000 players have signed the petition to save Mass Effect. Fans want EA to keep the franchise alive and give it the treatment it deserves, but everything suggests that the #SaveMassEffect campaign won’t change the company’s plans, as its priority is Star Wars Battlefront 3.

What’s particularly surprising is that, according to Schreier, development on the new Star Wars multiplayer game hasn’t even started. EA simply gave the project priority over Mass Effect because it considers it a less risky investment.

That said, fans of Disney’s franchise may have to wait several more years to play Star Wars Battlefront 3, a title facing enormous expectations following Battlefront 2 and all the controversies surrounding its release.