Before we know it, the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI will be here. Current owners of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will be able to begin their journey through Vice City in mid-November, but it’s still unclear when PC players will be able to join the fun.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have remained silent on the matter, and that’s likely to continue for the next few weeks. However, an analyst with a long track record in the industry has weighed in and offered an estimate of when the highly anticipated PC port could arrive.

Grand Theft Auto VI Could Arrive on PC in 6 or 7 Months, Analyst Says

GTA VI will officially launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026. The developers have yet to confirm that a PC version is in production, but the studio’s track record gives us reason to believe that the biggest game of the decade will eventually make its way to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The question is when PC players will get to enjoy the open-world title. Michael Pachter, one of the video game industry’s most recognizable analysts, discussed the subject during a special segment on the BBC television network.

During the interview, the expert pointed out that Grand Theft Auto VI is a multiplatform release, an important clarification given that much of the official advertising makes it seem like a PlayStation 5 exclusive. However, Microsoft console owners will also get to experience Rockstar Games’ title.

Michael Pachter then stated that the PC version will arrive 6 or 7 months after the original release. If his estimate is correct, the PC port could hit the market sometime in May 2027.

“The game is not exclusive to PlayStation 5; it’s also coming to Xbox Series X|S, and in about 6 or 7 months, it will be available on PC. A lot of people will have access to it, but Sony’s current surge is because people need a console to play it at launch,” the analyst told the BBC.

Michael Pachter did not elaborate on the reasoning behind his prediction, so it’s unclear what led him to believe the Steam and Epic Games Store versions will launch 6 to 7 months after the original console release. For that reason, we recommend taking his comments with a grain of salt.

Earlier in October, GamesBeat reported that, according to 4 industry sources familiar with Rockstar Games’ upcoming plans, GTA VI would arrive on PC during the first quarter of 2027, placing its release sometime between January and March.

It’s currently unclear which report has the more accurate information. All we know for certain is that GTA VI will arrive on Xbox and PS5 in November, so one thing is clear: the coming weeks are a good time to invest in Take-Two Interactive.

GTA VI Could Boost the Console Market, Increasing Xbox and PlayStation Sales

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has previously discussed the subject in an interview. At the time, he acknowledged that the company’s core audience is on consoles, which is why it prioritizes those platforms. However, he also pointed out that PC is becoming increasingly important to its business.

Journalist Andy Robinson has also joined the speculation, suggesting that Rockstar Games wants to bring the PC version forward because of the hardware crisis, which has already caused shortages and price increases.

Much of Michael Pachter’s conversation with the BBC focused on the idea that Grand Theft Auto VI will give the home console market a major boost.

There are reasons to support this hypothesis. Following the release of the extended trailer, which offered the first look at actual gameplay, PlayStation 5 Pro sales reportedly experienced a significant increase.

The situation appears more challenging for Microsoft, as reports indicate that Xbox Series X|S sales have plummeted in the United States. It remains to be seen whether things will change for the company as we get closer to the launch of GTA VI.

But tell us: when do you think the game will arrive on PC? Will you wait for the port or play the console version? Let us know in the comments.