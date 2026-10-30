Some games leave such a lasting mark on the industry that bringing them back to the public becomes an enormous challenge. Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda, knows this very well and isn’t hiding his nerves ahead of the release of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, one of the franchise’s most beloved entries.

Although the project is getting closer to hitting stores, the Japanese developer admits he is still concerned about how the community will receive this new version.

Aonuma Can’t Stop Thinking About the Ocarina of Time Remake

In comments picked up by Japanese media outlets, Aonuma confessed that he feels very uncertain about the game’s launch, knowing that the original Nintendo 64 title holds a special place in the memories of millions of players. That’s why updating such an important adventure isn’t just about improving its presentation; it’s also about preserving what made so many people fall in love with it.

“I’m very nervous about releasing the Ocarina remake because I don’t know how it’s going to turn out. I can’t stop thinking about it,” the producer commented.

His words reflect the responsibility that comes with working on one of Link’s most iconic adventures. The original game marked a turning point for the series thanks to its leap into 3D, its exploration of Hyrule, and the way it adapted the franchise’s mechanics to a three-dimensional world.

Even so, the team doesn’t intend to simply recreate that experience. Aonuma highlighted the work of the younger developers, who have been looking for the best way to adapt the game and make sure it remains fun when players get their hands on the controls.

“It’s thanks to these young people, who are thinking about how to adapt the game in the best possible way and how to make it fun to play, that this remake came into existence,” he explained.

The Future of Zelda Will Also Be in the Hands of New Generations

Besides discussing the remake, Aonuma shared his interest in seeing what ideas the younger members of the team will bring to future The Legend of Zelda games. The developer wants to discover how they will envision new adventures and what ideas they might introduce to take the franchise in different directions.

The producer said he feels “extremely happy” to be able to offer them guidance and work alongside them as they think about the future of the series.

This approach opens the door to a creative transition in which the experience of veteran developers and the ideas of younger generations can coexist. Although Aonuma will continue contributing his knowledge, he also seems willing to listen to proposals that could help renew a franchise with decades of history.

The The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will debut on November 5, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. Expectations are considerable, particularly because of the original game’s legacy and the possibilities offered by this new version.

Do you think the remake will live up to the Nintendo 64 classic? Would you like to see future Zelda games experiment with more ideas? Let us know in the comments.